Academy Award winner Emma Stone brings punk rock Cruella to life

“This vampire bat
This inhuman beast
She ought to be locked up
And never released
The world was such
A wholesome place until
Cruella, Cruella De Vil!”
Good news for fans of the villain, Cruella De Vil!
Academy Award winner Emma Stone (“La La Land) is bringing Disney’s Cruella to life in an all-new live-action film about the rebellious days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains.
Cruella is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution and the story follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.
She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.
One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”).
But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.
Styling the character Cruella is two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” “A Room with a View”). As teased in the trailer, fans get to see dazzling and imaginative costumes donned by Cruella herself throughout the whole film.
Disney’s Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (“I Tonya”) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (“Freaky Friday”), Marc Platt (“Mary Poppins Returns”) and Kristin Burr (“Christopher Robin”), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers.
The film will be released on May 27, 2021.
Check out the movie stills in the gallery below: