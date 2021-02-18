Academy Award winner Emma Stone brings punk rock Cruella to life

She ought to be locked up

Good news for fans of the villain, Cruella De Vil!

Academy Award winner Emma Stone (“La La Land) is bringing Disney’s Cruella to life in an all-new live-action film about the rebellious days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains.

Cruella is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution and the story follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.

She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.