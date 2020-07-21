ACCA Malaysia steps up career development initiatives

THE changing circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the employment market, as well as employees at all levels and across all industries. In response, ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is going the extra mile by organising its first-ever ACCA Virtual Career Fair 2020 on July 23 from 8am to 8pm.
Building on its long-standing effort to support the career development of its members, affiliates and students, this virtual online fair is open to ACCA members as well as all accounting and finance professionals and the public, bringing a multitude of job opportunities both locally and globally to the accounting community in Malaysia.
Open now for registration at bit.ly/ACCAMY-VCF2020, the ACCA Virtual Career Fair 2020 will allow prominent financial organisations, accounting consultancies and other corporations such as Baker Tilly, Berjaya Group, CIMB, Maybank, Kimberly Clark, KPMG, Roche Asia Pacific, Shell BOKL and many more to connect with accounting and finance professionals who can suitably fill a variety of job vacancies and employment
opportunities in these firms. Participants at the fair can visit employers’ virtual booths, join chat rooms, webcasts and webinars, and submit information for job openings as well as exchange contacts with recruiters for future opportunities.
ACCA Malaysia Country Head Edward Ling said: “With our first-ever ACCA Virtual Career Fair 2020 hosted in Malaysia, we aim to provide opportunities for growth, expansion and career shifts for the accounting community, while granting organisations convenient access to a pool of qualified, well-trained accounting and finance professionals who can make vital contributions to a company’s recovery and success.
“This is an important way for us to support all our stakeholders during these challenging and uncertain times. Moreover, ongoing digitalisation in the ‘new normal’ underscores the importance that ACCA places on preparing future-ready talent, a generation of accounting and finance professionals who will embrace technology as a tool to enhance their professional services and development.”
The ACCA Virtual Career Fair 2020 is an extension of ACCA Careers, a global proprietary jobsite developed by ACCA for accounting and finance professionals around the world.
It functions as a one-stop resource for organisations seeking accountancy talents who are equipped with technical competencies, high ethical standards and a comprehensive range of skills that are in great demand in today’s job market.
ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is the global body for professional accountants, offering business-relevant, first-choice qualifications to people of application, ability and ambition around the world who seek a rewarding career in accountancy, finance and management.
ACCA supports its 219,000 members and 527,000 students (including affiliates) in 179 countries, helping them to develop successful careers in accounting and business, with the skills required by employers.
ACCA works through a network of 110 offices and centres and 7,571 Approved Employers worldwide, and 328 approved learning providers who provide high standards of learning and development.
For job alerts and career advice, please visit ACCA Careers to find out more.