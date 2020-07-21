ACCA Malaysia steps up career development initiatives

THE changing circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the employment market, as well as employees at all levels and across all industries. In response, ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is going the extra mile by organising its first-ever ACCA Virtual Career Fair 2020 on July 23 from 8am to 8pm.

Building on its long-standing effort to support the career development of its members, affiliates and students, this virtual online fair is open to ACCA members as well as all accounting and finance professionals and the public, bringing a multitude of job opportunities both locally and globally to the accounting community in Malaysia.

Open now for registration at bit.ly/ACCAMY-VCF2020, the ACCA Virtual Career Fair 2020 will allow prominent financial organisations, accounting consultancies and other corporations such as Baker Tilly, Berjaya Group, CIMB, Maybank, Kimberly Clark, KPMG, Roche Asia Pacific, Shell BOKL and many more to connect with accounting and finance professionals who can suitably fill a variety of job vacancies and employment

opportunities in these firms. Participants at the fair can visit employers’ virtual booths, join chat rooms, webcasts and webinars, and submit information for job openings as well as exchange contacts with recruiters for future opportunities.

ACCA Malaysia Country Head Edward Ling said: “With our first-ever ACCA Virtual Career Fair 2020 hosted in Malaysia, we aim to provide opportunities for growth, expansion and career shifts for the accounting community, while granting organisations convenient access to a pool of qualified, well-trained accounting and finance professionals who can make vital contributions to a company’s recovery and success.

“This is an important way for us to support all our stakeholders during these challenging and uncertain times. Moreover, ongoing digitalisation in the ‘new normal’ underscores the importance that ACCA places on preparing future-ready talent, a generation of accounting and finance professionals who will embrace technology as a tool to enhance their professional services and development.”