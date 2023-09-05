ACCA remains top choice worldwide for a career in accountancy

KUALA LUMPUR: ACCA retains its popularity as top choice for aspiring accountants seeking a professional qualification, recognized internationally for its quality, which can be completed through self-study or in a college.
Apart from its international recognition, the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification attracts high salaries, and equips the individual with all the competencies required of professional accountants and auditors.
As one of the oldest accounting bodies, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), founded in 1904, achieved a milestone of 700,000 members and students worldwide in 2017, including 503,000 students in 178 countries.
Why do students aspire to qualify as Chartered Certified Accountants?
Apart from the high salary packages offered for fully qualified accountants, especially those with professional certification, the other advantage of being ACCA qualified, is the ability to work in other areas of finance, banking, auditing, financial accounting, taxation and law as well as business management.
ACCA, as a unique professional accounting body, supports its students and members with unique pathways to help chart their career path through the ACCA Career Navigator. The specialist skills needed are highlighted in the Career Navigator portal, such as audit and assurance, advisory and consultancy, financial reporting, risk management, among other skills.
These skills can be continuously updated via Continuous Professional Development (CPD), for which points are awarded annually. These CPD and development opportunities are made available on the ACCA portals.
ACCA also supports CPD for its professional accountants as well as those who have joined other fields in finance, law or tax in the form of work based learning, research, project work, consulting with experts, studying for additional qualifications and online learning.
This further adds to the long term employability of ACCA graduates.
Other support provided to members can be accessed through ACCA Careers, a global employability site connecting ACCA members with potential employers, also webinars and Professional Insight reports to keep accounting and finance professionals informed of local, regional and global trends, one of the most recent being the Global Talents Trends Survey 2023.
Being one of their largest studies conducted across the accountancy profession, the new annual Global Talent Trends Survey 2023, provides a unique and vital view of how people feel about working as an ACCA professional.
Over 8,400 professional accountants from 148 countries, including Malaysia were asked about their concerns regarding work in the future as well as their aspirations for their careers.
The survey also addressed and assessed key workplace issues such as employee engagement, wellbeing, and attitudes to technology adoption.
ACCA’s Global Talents Trends Survey (GTTS) 2023 revealed that a career in accountancy remained a smart choice for those seeking long term career prospects and possibilities to continually acquire new skills.
The survey also indicated that ACCA as a professional qualification was attractive and in demand due to cross-sectoral and international mobility. As an in-demand qualification, it provided job security in turbulent times.
ACCA is largely recognized by top major international organizations such as the United Nations, World Bank and other major finance institutions worldwide.
“Career development and remuneration are the top two attraction factors to an organization, yet they are also the two areas that have the most influence on employees’ decision to leave,” said Jamie Lyon, Head of Skills, Sectors and Technology ACCA.
The security, reward and opportunities for ACCA qualified individuals remain highly attractive, with long-term career prospects for accountancy and finance related careers.
Andrew Lim, Portfolio Head, ACCA Maritime South East Asia said,
“Attracting the next generation of talent to Malaysia’s accountancy profession is vital to healthy economies. This survey ensures the voices of those studying and working in the profession are heard, and that the profession helps create a working environment where today’s professionals thrive and where tomorrow’s talent wants to be,” he said.