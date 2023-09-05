ACCA remains top choice worldwide for a career in accountancy

KUALA LUMPUR: ACCA retains its popularity as top choice for aspiring accountants seeking a professional qualification, recognized internationally for its quality, which can be completed through self-study or in a college.

Apart from its international recognition, the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification attracts high salaries, and equips the individual with all the competencies required of professional accountants and auditors.

As one of the oldest accounting bodies, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), founded in 1904, achieved a milestone of 700,000 members and students worldwide in 2017, including 503,000 students in 178 countries.

Why do students aspire to qualify as Chartered Certified Accountants?

Apart from the high salary packages offered for fully qualified accountants, especially those with professional certification, the other advantage of being ACCA qualified, is the ability to work in other areas of finance, banking, auditing, financial accounting, taxation and law as well as business management.

ACCA, as a unique professional accounting body, supports its students and members with unique pathways to help chart their career path through the ACCA Career Navigator. The specialist skills needed are highlighted in the Career Navigator portal, such as audit and assurance, advisory and consultancy, financial reporting, risk management, among other skills.

These skills can be continuously updated via Continuous Professional Development (CPD), for which points are awarded annually. These CPD and development opportunities are made available on the ACCA portals.

ACCA also supports CPD for its professional accountants as well as those who have joined other fields in finance, law or tax in the form of work based learning, research, project work, consulting with experts, studying for additional qualifications and online learning.

This further adds to the long term employability of ACCA graduates.