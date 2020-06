JK Rowling, the author whose popular Harry Potter books talk about inclusivity in the magical realm, has shown that she is transphobic once again on Twitter.

During the Pride month, JK Rowling took to Twitter and mocked a headline about “people who menstruate.”

"People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" she tweeted last Saturday.

Many celebrities have since spoken out against Rowling’s insensitive statement during the Pride month as well.

"What JK Rowling is saying is harmful and dangerous and the trans and non-binary witches and wizards deserve to feel welcomed and loved in the Harry Potter community dammit!!!!" actress Tessa Netting wrote.

Another netizen pointed out that “women are not defined by their periods.”

While JK Rowling have disappointed fans and non-fans worldwide, the actors and actresses of the Harry Potter films have taken up the mantle to bolster and offer support to the black and trans community.

Fellow actress Katie Leung, who acted as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter movies, shared links to charities and initiatives accepting donations to support black trans life.