JUST in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival, local bar chain The Beer Factory (TBF) and Malaysia’s favourite stout, Guinness, have partnered once again to create the limited-edition Guinness Snowskin Mooncakes.

Wrapped up in a velvety black snowskin, Guinness Mooncakes set themselves apart with deep roasted flavours of Guinness and chocolate-infused lotus paste with an alcohol-infused golden bean paste centre, creating a rich and indulgent treat.

Fans can find out just what makes Guinness Mooncakes so popular, with the smooth and luxurious filling flavoured with stout and chocolate, and the slight hint of bitterness from the Guinness complimenting the sweetness of chocolate to create a mouth-watering delicacy, worth savouring every bite.

Exclusively available at selected TBF outlets across Peninsular Malaysia*, the Guinness Snowskin Mooncakes are priced at RM88 per box of two, while stocks last.

Housed in a premium presentation box of black and gold layering, it makes an ideal gift for the Guinness-lovers in your life too.

This time around, Guinness Mooncakes are also available for purchase online with the options of self-collection or delivery within 10km of radius from the nearest TBF outlets.

Visit https://bit.ly/GuinnessMooncake2021 to place your orders now to avoid disappointments.