Addressing breast cancer concerns with insights into holistic breast health

PETALING JAYA: Female breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer in frequency of new cancer diagnosis worldwide in 2020; in Asia alone, that makes up 22.9% of new cases*.

In Asia, more women die of breast cancer than the rest of the world combined. Closer to home, one in 20 Malaysian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, resulting in 23 cases each new day**.

These statistics should raise a resounding alarm, said Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara’s (THKD), after a media sharing session on Oct 21 in Petaling Jaya.

Therefore, its Pink October event is more than just a calendar year event. It is about bringing a solution to a problem, instead and throughout the month, it is “shining the spotlight on being empowered by knowledge and embraced by hope”.

THKD stated that its Pink October initiatives include a support group “Look Good, Feel Better” event for cancer survivors, accessible breast screenings and consultation, free breast self-exam tutorial and basic health screening and product giveaways. “In advocating for increased education, our thought leaders met with members of media to get the word out on prevention, early detection, and disease management.”

THKD consultant breast and oncoplastic surgeon Dr Tan Gie Hooi, in sharing on breast cancer in young women, explained: “While breast cancer is commonly associated with age, an alarming increase in cases among young women underscores the urgent need for early detection and diagnosis. Women are often the backbone of their families; managing a cancer diagnosis while juggling roles as mothers, daughters and professionals is an incredible challenge.

“Our support and oncoplastic solutions ensure that every woman is empowered to face this battle, exemplifying equitable health for women with better clinical outcomes.”

THKD consultant breast, endocrine and general surgeon Dr Zamzuri Zakaria, in addressing myths, said: “In the age of information overload, misconceptions about breast cancer can be as harmful as the disease itself. By debunking prevailing myths and equipping individuals with factual, actionable knowledge, we empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health.”

THKD dietitian Ginny Tan Gin Wei further elaborated: “Food is medicine. Pink October is the golden opportunity to emphasise the profound impact nutrition can have in reducing the risk of breast cancer. We are empowering individuals with knowledge to make dietary choices that nourish and protect the body.

“Eating right is a critical tool in breast cancer prevention and reducing risk of recurrence, and we are committed to illuminating this path for all.”

Meanwhile, THKD CEO Nadiah Wan said: “Pink October or Breast Cancer Awareness Month can be a good reminder to learn more about breast cancer, the risk factors for you and those you love, how to minimise them, and the importance of being screened for early detection.”

She said THKD offers a complete range of female health services, providing specialised care for women across various medical disciplines, including obstetrics and gynaecology, oncology, and breast and oncoplastic surgery.

“THKD’s vision is to help people lead healthier lives by making tertiary healthcare services accessible, accountable and sustainable; while our mission is to be the most advanced in women & children’s healthcare.”

Nadiah added that THKD’s Oncology and Nuclear Medicine facility provides both diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities for cancer patients. It houses the Mediso AnyScan SPECT/CT/PET, the first Trimodality nuclear medicine imaging equipment in the Asia Pacific region (licence number: KKM/0261).

“Oncology and Nuclear Medicine at Thomson Hospital is designed to house all cancer treatment modalities under one facility to provide multi-disciplinary care with the best experience throughout the entire patient journey. We work with NGOs and patient support groups because we understand that a cancer diagnosis affects not just patients, but also their family, friends and the community around them.”