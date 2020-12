The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series Adventure Time returns with Adventure Time: Distant Lands showing four new one-hour original specials. Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time stories have introduced unlikely heroes and best-buds – Finn the dog and Jake the human – to the world as they traverse the mystical Land of Ooo and encountered its colourful inhabitants. The first episode, entitled BMO, is now available to stream on HBO GO. BMO follows the lovable little robot from Adventure Time. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call and that’s unfortunately BMO.

Enroute to Mars, BMO gets sucked into a wormhole and crash lands on an unknown alien world. BMO then finds competing alien races mired in a conflict over dwindling resources and appoints himself sheriff of this seemingly lawless outpost.

He deputises a reluctant new friend, Y5, but Y5’s family has other plans for BMO: complete dismantling! Realising BMO’s importance, Y5 joins forces with our robot hero to save this alien world and uncover the real reason her people are on the brink of extinction.