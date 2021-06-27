AIESEC in SUNWAY is organizing YOUTH SPEAK FORUM!

Attention all youths! Here is a forum made just for you! YouthSpeak Forum is one of AIESEC’s events which is run for youths, by youths. The goal of the forum is to educate and empower young adults by sparking their interest in self-development through skill-building workshops and powerful talks conducted by industry leaders to prepare them for the workforce! The forum will focus on 3 sections, which are Empower, Engage and Commit. Industry leaders will be invited to share their knowledge with the participants on the chosen forum’s topic. The talks aim to empower participants to look for more opportunities and understand the impact they can make in society. Industry leaders will engage with participants to share their perspectives on issues relating to the forum through workshops, conversations and mind-mapping space. This year’s YouthSpeak Forum will concentrate on the 8th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) set by the United Nations (UN), especially the target to reduce the youth unemployment rate, which has been on the rise in Malaysia.

Research from AIESEC in Sunway found that fresh graduates and university students are feeling insecure and worried about transitioning into the working world, with questions like “What would an interview be like?”, “Is my resume perfect?”, “Do I have enough experience to be qualified for this job?” among their top concerns.

In line with this year’s YouthSpeak Forum slogan, “Lighting our darkest hour”, forum organisers hope to provide Malaysian youths with the tools to assist them in their journey into the workforce. Attendees will get to hear from industry leaders on topics such as how to maintain a healthy work-life balance, how to deal with imposter syndrome and how to prepare for an interview. Workshops on Resume Building + LinkedIn and mock interviews will also be conducted. During the Resume Building + LinkedIn workshop, attendees will learn how to draft their resume and gain valuable feedback from industry leaders on their resume. They will also learn important features of LinkedIn and how they should utilise them more often in today’s era! As for the Mock Interview workshop, attendees can gain insight from industry leaders on how they assess job candidates and what are the key questions most asked during job interviews. This workshop works as a simulation of real job interviews, offering real-time feedback from the experts themselves! By the end of the forum, attendees will be able to understand how to maximise their strengths and take steps in the right direction to improve their employability! These are the confirmed guest speakers of the forum! (More industry experts to be revealed soon, do follow AIESEC in Sunway’s socials below to find out!):









