FOR a limited time only, AirAsia is taking its ‘free seats sale’ to new heights, launching a bigger and better BIG Sale of five million promotional seats.

The sale which begins on June 17, 2019 (0001h GMT +8), ends on June 19, 2019 (2400 GMT +8) for travel between Nov 1, 2019 and Sept 8, 2020.

While, AirAsia BIG Members, BigPay users and Hong Leong AirAsia Credit Card holders will be able to take advantage of a 24-hour priority access period starting from June 16, 2019 (0001h GMT +8).

Simply log in and pay with BigPay to access seats at the lowest fares. AirAsia BIG Members will also be able to redeem promotional seats for as little as 500 BIG Points on airasiabig.com and the AirAsia BIG mobile app.

Enjoy promotional all-in AirAsia BIG Members fares from as low as RM12 for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Penang and Johor Baru, RM89 to Lombok and Nha Trang, RM139 to Shantou and Bhubaneswar, and many more.

Fly AirAsia X from as low as RM179 for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Chongqing, RM279 to Osaka and many other exciting destinations. For extra comfort and perks, try the award-winning Premium Flatbed from Kuala Lumpur to Jaipur from only RM699, RM799 to Jeju and Taipei, RM899 to Perth and more.

Guests can enjoy free flights when they book a flights-plus-hotel holiday package on airasia.com. Guests wishing to book only hotels or activities can also take advantage of discounts of up to 50% on selected hotels and up to 30% on a wide-range of activities to complete their holiday.

AirAsia group chief commercial officer Karen Chan said there’s never been a better time to book a holiday destination with AirAsia.

“In addition to the five million promo fares we’ve got on sale, AirAsia will waive all processing fees for guests who pay using BigClick, a fast and hassle-free way to pay.”

Guests who wish to make changes to their booking or purchase additional add-ons such as pre-booked Santan meals and Pick A Seat may do so at the airline’s improved My Bookings page in just three simple steps - Enter, Select and Pay!