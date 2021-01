Airbnb is lifting the veil on the explosive Korean pop music industry with an unprecedented look behind the scenes of K-Pop. Hosted by chart-topping idols Monsta X, and in partnership with Warner Music Korea, Airbnb’s Inside K-Pop will provide Malaysians with a backstage pass to a musical genre that has taken the world by storm.

The collection is supported by Airbnb hosts who offer a range of musical experiences from around the world and an inside perspective on Korean food, fashion and culture, in addition to music-themed hosts of homes that can inspire future travel.

Inside K-Pop will run from January 25-30 2021 MYT, featuring 14 unique Online Experiences offered in either English, Korean, Chinese or Japanese.

From dance rehearsals to vocal practice, makeup tutorials to photoshoot tips, Malaysians can keep themselves busy during the Movement Control Order (MCO) by experiencing first-hand the rigorous training of a K-Pop star.

Some Online Experiences will give guests a rare glimpse into the daily rhythms and rituals of K-Pop proteges when not on the road, including making beaded bracelets as a way to relax and unwind, and chatting with stars as they mukbang (eat in front of an audience) Korean convenience store food, a rare treat.

All Online Experiences will be priced at $20 each and will be available for booking from January 21 at 7 AM MYT on a first come-first served basis at www.airbnb.com/insidekpop.

At a time when concerts all around the world have been cancelled and music venues remain shuttered for the foreseeable future, Inside K-Pop will transport Malaysians to the streets of Seoul, K-Pop’s epicenter.

The program features:

1. Monsta X mukbang - Hang with the boys as they chow down on their favorite Korean convenience store food to refuel after busy days in training and on the road.