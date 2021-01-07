Alaris @ Nusari Bayu - Simplicity redefined

Simplicity is the word to describe Alaris @ Nusari Bayu as simple lines of practical and wide layouts are offered to those who wish to have a fuss-free home.
Alaris @ Nusari Bayu as the name implies, lies adjacent to Bandar Sri Sendayan in Seremban, Negri Sembilan.
It is a 23-acre freehold development which comprises of 192 double-storey terrace houses and these units have four different large built-ups with 2,141 square feet being the smallest.
Basically, each terrace house has a lot size of 20’ x 70’ except for the corner units and comes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Secured enclave with facilities including children playground, foot reflexology path, outdoor gym and badminton courts for everyone in the family.
It has all the conveniences of living in a self-sustaining township and one of the best features is that it sits next to the existing SJK (C) Bandar Sri Sendayan.
Just 20 minutes to Kuala Lumpur International Airport and 45 minutes to the city of Kuala Lumpur, Alaris @ Nusari Bayu is convenient for those travelling to Putrajaya or Cyberjaya too as it only about half an hour’s drive.
Prices starting at RM511,999 (Bumiputra); RM540,443 (Bumiputra-open) and RM568,888 (Non-Bumiputra) onwards, Alaris @ Nusari Bayu is simplicity at its best.
For sales enquiries, kindly call 1 800 88 2688 or register online at sendayan.com.my or check us out at our Facebook page - Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad.