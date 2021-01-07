Alaris @ Nusari Bayu - Simplicity redefined

Simplicity is the word to describe Alaris @ Nusari Bayu as simple lines of practical and wide layouts are offered to those who wish to have a fuss-free home.

Alaris @ Nusari Bayu as the name implies, lies adjacent to Bandar Sri Sendayan in Seremban, Negri Sembilan.

It is a 23-acre freehold development which comprises of 192 double-storey terrace houses and these units have four different large built-ups with 2,141 square feet being the smallest.

Basically, each terrace house has a lot size of 20’ x 70’ except for the corner units and comes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.