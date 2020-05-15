Alcosm 75% alcohol wipes available in Malaysia now

SEVENTY five per cent alcohol is the most optimum in disinfecting the coronavirus.

The market is saturated with numerous alcohol-based disinfection products, with some claiming potency in destroying the SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19 disease).

However, Chinese infectious disease expert Li Lanjuan begs to differ.

In a Chinese broadcast media TV interview on Jan 2020, Li said that not all alcohol disinfectant is efficient in killing the virus.

“Previous reports by the National Health Commission in China states that, outside the body, the virus cannot survive if it is exposed to 56 degrees after 30 minutes.

“Disinfectants 75% ether alcohol, chlorine, peroxides etc can effectively inactivate the virus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) however has recommended for us to use disinfectant with a concentration of 75%,” said Li.

