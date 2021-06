Netflix will be premiering a new Indonesian film Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens tomorrow on June 17, 2021 at 3pm MYT.

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens stars Iqbaal Ramadhan (also known as a member of the band Svmmerdose) as the titular character Ali.

19-year-old Ali makes his way from Jakarta to New York City in search of his mother (Marissa Anita) who left him when he was a toddler to pursue her dreams in the Big Apple.

Along the way, he encounters four extremely fun and colourful Indonesian immigrants living in Queens. His journey with the Queens brings him to a new realisation of the true meaning of family.

Directed by Lucky Kuswandi and penned by screenwriter Gina S. Noer, the film also stars Nirina Zubir, Tika Panggabean, Asri Welas, Happy Salma, Aurora Ribero.