Alliance for a Safe Community offers 100 free seats for OSH-C training

PETALING JAYA: The Occupational Safety & Health Act (OSHA) was amended in March 2022, which aimed to enhance safety standards and mitigate workplace accidents and health risks at the workstation.

Former member of Parliament, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, said the OSHA Act greatly benefits employees, especially those who were working in industrial and construction industries.

“The act ensures that employers fulfil their duty to provide a safe and healthy workspace for their employees.

“Non-compliance with the legal requirements would cause employers to be penalised. And in the case of injury or death, the Department of Safety and Health (DOSH) has the right to put a pause on work.”

He said employees are also given mandatory hazard identification, risk assessment, and risk control (HIRARC) training to understand workplace safety.

Lee said there has been an improvement in workplace safety and health since the implementation of the act. “Over the past 30 years or so, I have observed that the number of industrial accidents and fatalities have been reduced, even though the number of employees has increased.

“There has also been almost RM3 billion saved annually on medical expenses or human resource productivity because of having safer working environments.

“But what I wish to see practised is a perfected zero accident policy, which means zero preventable accidents in the workplace. We must make occupational safety and health a culture instead of a priority.”