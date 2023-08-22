Allianz Malaysia hosts highly anticipated annual Allianz Golf with media tournament 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Allianz Malaysia Berhad once again hosted its annual Allianz Golf with Media Tournament at the Saujana Golf and Country Club (SGCC) recently. This is the nineteenth edition of the tournament and the first to be organised in the exclusive Saujana Golf and Country Club.

One of the last standing golf with media tournaments, it has attracted a loyal and dedicated following over the years. The tournament this year attracted the largest number of participants, including 80 golfers inclusive of local media golfers and Allianz Malaysia’s senior management and employees.

Participating in this year’s event were newsmen from Berita Harian, Media Prima, Harian Metro, New Straits Times, Media Mulia which consisted of Kosmo, Utusan Malaysia and The Malaysian Reserve; The Star, The Sun, Astro, Bernama, Business Today, The Edge, Sinar Harian, Nanyang Siang Pau, RTM and sports portals such as Cakap Sukan Online, Utusan TV and Par Golf. The latest additions to the tournament were Suara Merdeka, Oriental Daily, Sports Writers Association (S.A.M.), Golf Malaysia, The Club House, and Smart Investor.

Representing Allianz Malaysia Berhad at the tournament was Zakri Khir, chairman; Goh Ching Yin, Board member and chairman of Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad and Giulio Slavich, CFO plus a host of other Allianz colleagues.

After 18-holes, Andrew Ng from Golf Malaysia, who is making his debut, emerged as the champion with a score of 38 points and took home a Taylormade Tour Cart Bag with Mahathir Mohd Sidi from Media Prima, finishing in second place with 37 points on countback to walk away with a Honma Pro Replica Cart. Third place went to Astro’s Raimon Arvindra (37 points), who earned himself a Callaway Exia Cart Bag.

The team category was won by the team consisting of Pizan Mustafa (NST), Mohd Sharif Omar (Media Mulia), Anas Hassan (Bernama) and S.Thirushalvan (Smart Investor). Second-place team winners are Khairul Azraei (Media Prima), Jefri Hassan (Astro), Nor Affandi Ariffin (TV3)and Toha Dol (Golf Malaysia). Finally, the third-place winners are Abdul Yazid (Cakap Sukan), Yizhen Lee (The Sun), Intan Farhana (The Edge) and Muhammad Ashraff Noor (Media Prima).