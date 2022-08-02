$!An easy fix for potholes

JCB has launched a brand-new machine designed to tackle Malaysia’s pothole nightmare – the 3CX Potholemaster.

With Malaysia’s pothole problem worsening due to various movement control orders during the last two years, this new machine has been developed specifically to give local authorities and road contractors a single machine solution to costly pothole repair work. The new 3CX Potholemaster offers a rapid, mobile and safe solution for tackling the growing road maintenance challenge. Its compact dimensions and manoeuvrability enable operation on narrow lanes or congested urban areas – so it can repair pothole damage with less disruption to the public and in restricted locations which would be challenging for larger equipment. Equipped with an excavator-mounted patch planer and a sweeper shovel located on the front loader arms, the 3CX Potholemaster is capable of rapid travels speeds of 40km/h. This offers local authorities and road contractors a fast, self-deployable machine that can cover the significant territory. Its extreme versatility and the fleet management functionality of JCB’s Livelink telematics system also allow local highway authorities to tangibly demonstrate more effective plant utilisation, a reduction in standing time and increased resource capacity within existing budgets.

Built for pothole repair Tailor-made for highway repair and maintenance, the 3CX Potholemaster is fitted with a purpose-built patch planer from JCB Attachments that have been hydraulically matched and flow-rated to work specifically with this machine’s high output auxiliary hydraulic service. It is suitable for tarmac applications and provides a smooth and well-prepared working area, ensuring a long-term pothole repair, rather than a temporary solution to the problem. The front end of the 3CX Potholemaster is equipped with a hydraulic sweeper collector shovel. The overall width, including the hydraulic motor, is within the width of the machine, making it easy for the operator to travel safely on the road.

The sweeper shovel’s enclosed brush, which uses an integrated mix of plastic and wire brushes for maximum durability, provides a clean pick-up of road planings with minimal dust and no risk of material being thrown away from the machine. Unlike conventional sweeper collectors, it has also been designed to allow downward pressure on the brushes to maximise the removal of debris. One or two passes of the planed area are enough to provide a clean work area that is ready for repair and relaying of asphalt. The brush enclosure also greatly reduces any dust as the shovel is tipped into road tippers, for removal from the site. Furthermore, the onboard dust suppression system uses a water tank and pumps to keep dust to a minimum during dry weather operations. Road performance The engine drives through a four-speed JCB transmission to all four wheels, for maximum traction in difficult site conditions. The transmission offers a 40km/h top speed for travel between sites. This allows local authorities and contractors to rapidly move the machine between road repair sites, without the need for additional transport, increasing utilisation and ensuring maximum productivity throughout the day. Maximum versatility