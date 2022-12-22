An epic end to Tiger’s ‘Cheers to the Bold’ campaign

Tiger’s Finale Viewing Party saw fans cheering for their favourite teams, all while raking in Bold Points to score Tiger Football merchandise

Throughout the football season, Tiger paid homage to the ones who defied all odds, just like the brand’s ambassador, iconic footballer, Son Heung-min. With Son’s incredible story of defying challenges, Tiger also encouraged Malaysian fans to boldly live their dreams, no matter the obstacles that stand in their way. To celebrate the most anticipated football season, Tiger hosted a series of epic live viewing parties for fans of the sport. The action-packed conclusion to the season saw Sentul Depot abuzz with excitement as 1,000 fans from all walks of life got together to watch their favourite teams go all out on the field. The viewing party was elevated with exciting games for fans to redeem exclusive Tiger Football merchandise and mouth-watering food to enjoy as they watched the final match on a giant LED screen, giving them a true football experience. But that’s not all – the energy of football aficionados was unmatched as fans bonded over their love for football while enjoying ice-cold Tiger Beer.

The energy was contagious especially at the VIP viewing lounge, as four football lovers used their Bold Points to redeem the package for an epic viewing experience alongside 9 friends each. There, they got to enjoy ice-cold beer and food on the house as they witnessed the momentous celebration. But that’s not all - 11 footie fans also got to enjoy the home party package where Tiger decked out their homes with football décor, accompanied by their favourite Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal, and food for them and 9 friends.

While counting down the clock to the final showdown, fans took part in exciting games, the first being ‘Goal! Goal! Goal!’ where fans scream “goal” in the most unique way to win a signed football from Son Heung-min. With the ‘Best Commentator’ activity, football enthusiasts lived the dream of presenting a football commentary creatively to get their hands on a signed Son Heung-min Tiger jersey. Their football knowledge was also put to the test with the Trivia Cards, where five questions were posed for footie fans to answer based on the match. Guests who got all the trivia questions correct received the most sought-after merchandise, the Tiger Son Heung-min Bold Kit, while Tiger scarves were given to the consolation winners.