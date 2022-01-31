An evening to remember

Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur (BTH) welcomes The Year of The Tiger through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) dinner hosting four old folks’ homes in collaboration with The Giving Bank and The Amazing Seniors.

Held at Manhattan II Ballroom, senior folks from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Chester Selangor, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Orang Tua Rahmat, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumah Warga Emas Gemilang and Encik Yuen Old Folks Home were invited for the memorable evening.

After almost two years of battling this pandemic that has affected Malaysians including the members of the old folks’ homes, this was the perfect time for a reunion dinner, bringing smiles to their faces again.

Themed ‘The ReUnite Dinner’, it is not only to spread love to the senior citizens but also to promote the spirit of togetherness and to uplift the lives of the old folks during this Lunar New Year. The hotel cooked up a sumptuous meal with love and presented it in a buffet spread. A variety of Yee Sang was also prepared for a prosperous tossing session.