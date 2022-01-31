An evening to remember

Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur (BTH) welcomes The Year of The Tiger through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) dinner hosting four old folks’ homes in collaboration with The Giving Bank and The Amazing Seniors.
Held at Manhattan II Ballroom, senior folks from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Chester Selangor, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Orang Tua Rahmat, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumah Warga Emas Gemilang and Encik Yuen Old Folks Home were invited for the memorable evening.
After almost two years of battling this pandemic that has affected Malaysians including the members of the old folks’ homes, this was the perfect time for a reunion dinner, bringing smiles to their faces again.
Themed ‘The ReUnite Dinner’, it is not only to spread love to the senior citizens but also to promote the spirit of togetherness and to uplift the lives of the old folks during this Lunar New Year. The hotel cooked up a sumptuous meal with love and presented it in a buffet spread. A variety of Yee Sang was also prepared for a prosperous tossing session.
The Giving Bank kicked off the evening with entertainment such as Oriental Chinese Dancing Performance, singing and magic tricks.
The event was complemented with a gift offering ceremony sponsored by The Giving Bank, presented to the old folks’ homes. The Giving Bank also donated RM1,000 to each home to aid in their sustainability, especially during this Chinese New Year.
According to the Hotel Manager, Ms May Cheong, “This may be an annual event by us, but to them, I hope this would be an unforgettable evening for them to cherish. During this festive season, there’s nothing more that could make them happier than a beautiful get-together. With this collaboration between the hotel with The Giving Bank and Amazing Seniors, it may instil in the society and our employees to follow suit.”
The Giving Bank is an NGO that is fully dedicated to working with children, adults and families to overcome extreme poverty and injustice. The NGO aim to promote human transformation, seek justice for the oppressed and assist in post-disaster recovery for people across all religions, races, ethnicities and genders.
Amazing Seniors is a platform that empowers, educate, and enrich lives whilst fostering a community that grows together, watches over one another, and optimises graceful ageing that’s respectful of elderly needs and desires.
Amazing Seniors’ goal is to celebrate the joy of getting older, letting the inner beauty, life experiences, and wisdom shine through from within.