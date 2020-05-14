Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats streams free on Youtube

Critics totally panned the film version of Cats when it came out mostly due to the scary looking cats with human faces. Now, viewers can compare the atrocious CGI costumes in the film to the costumes worn in the Broadway version of Cats.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced that Cats the musical will be streamed for free on The Shows Must Go On! YouTube channel tomorrow and will be made available for 48 hours. The stage production stars Elaine Page, John Partridge, Jacob Brent, Jason Gardiner and Sir John Mills.

For those unfamiliar with the plot, it tells a story of a group of cats competing in the Jellicle Ball to win the ‘ticket’ to go to the Heaviside Layer. The Heaviside Layer is rumoured to be the cat’s version of heaven which lets the lucky cat start a new life.

Of course, every good story needs a baddie and in the musical, Macavity is the baddest and most cunning of them all.

Featuring classic hit songs such as Memory and Mr Mistoffelees, the musical will have you glued to your seats and make the weekend in lockdown a little more bearable.