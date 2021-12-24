$!Animation for adults

From politically-motivated to thought-provoking tales, here are some animated features that are meant for adults

Growing up does not mean you have to give up watching animated films. In fact, there are several adult-oriented films that use animation to depict topics that can inspire and provoke thought. Foreign adult films, in particular, add a different quality to the medium, offering a different perspective from what we may be used to. Start popping the popcorn – here are some that are truly worth a watch.

I Lost My Body I Lost My Body follows a severed hand through the streets of Paris to find its owner, a young immigrant named Naoufel. Equipped with a sentience and consciousness which could rival that of an empath, the hand brings viewers through childhood flashbacks and various obstacles on its way to its destination. We also see the struggles of its owner, who has already been beaten down by life (like most of us past 21), trying to cope with the physical loss of his appendage. The haunting visuals and beautifully-told story make this a film that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Loving Vincent This stunning biopic tells the story of 19th century Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh through his artwork – think oil paintings brought to life. Commissioning thousands of oil paintings from 165 artists, the team behind this production helps the audience to relive van Gogh’s life through this tale of crime and mystery. It follows the journey of detective Armand Roulin, who investigates the tormented artist’s death.

Persepolis Adapted from a two-part graphic novel, this black-and-white animated feature is an elegant coming-of-age story about a young girl, Marjane, growing up in Iran in the 1970s. The daughter of wealthy secular leftists, her parents and their equally liberal friends initially embrace the revolution. However, things quickly change when they realise that the Iran they know is now a hostile place and it is now an Islamic state swarming with moral police. Worst of all, there is a particular group they discriminate against – women. Marjane furthers her studies in Europe, where she experiences first hand condescension and misogyny. She eventually returns to her home country, which is no longer the home she remembers.

Yellow Submarine Described as a psychedelic tour de force, this animation features dazzling visuals and a rather wholesome storyline. The film explores a paradise called Pepperland, a place of beauty, happiness, and music. All hell breaks loose in Pepperland when it is invaded by the Blue Meanies, an army of music-hating beings, who metaphorically represent everyone bad in the world. The Beatles swoop in to the rescue, making peace with the Meanies and bringing music and colour back to the world with splashes of humour thrown in.

The Secret of Kells Heavily influenced by Irish folklore, this Oscar-nominated animation marries colours and details together in one enchanting package. It tells the tale of young Brendan, who lives in a remote medieval settlement that is under attack by barbarians. A master illuminator comes from foreign lands with an ancient, unfinished book that holds many powerful secrets. Attempting to finish the book, Brendan sets out on a mission that brings him into the enchanted forest full of mythical creatures. Containing religious tension and paganism, this film explores determination and friendship.

The Triplets of Belleville The film shows the story of a young boy and his dog who live on the highest floor of a crooked little house in France. His grandmother, Madame Souza, trains him to be a dedicated cyclist. The young man grows up to join the Tour de France, but he goes missing during one leg of the race, with evidence indicating that he was kidnapped. It soon turns out that he and two other competitors were kidnapped by a group who want to employ their skills for criminal reasons. Determined, Madame Souza sets out to look for her grandson with his pet dog Bruno. The duo eventually befriend three elderly women - the formerly renowned jazz trio, The Triplets of Belleville. Enthralling and dark, this is a beautiful tribute to French cabarets and jazz.

Waltz with Bashir Searing, devastating and disturbing, this animated film relives the moment thousands of civilians were massacred in Palestinian refugee camps during Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon. A Christian militia was responsible for the deaths, and the Israelis did not stop the massacre despite being in control of the militia. Told through the eyes of witnesses, this tale opens with a recurring nightmare described to the director, Ari Folman, by his friend. Folman, who also wrote the film, interviews Israeli army friends who were present, and reconstructs the slaughter through memories, thoughts, the past and the present.