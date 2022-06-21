Another impressive achievement for HELP Academy

The students of HELP Academy recently received the most number of A-Levels Pearson Excellence Awards in the Asia-Pacific region for the class of 2021.

The 56 recipients out of a total of 258 awards had to complete a minimum of three A-Level subjects at Grade A and above to qualify. Among the award recipients was Ms Sharlene Chin Hui Wen, who was formerly the A-Levels Student Council President. She scored 3A* and 1A in her exams and is currently studying Data Science at the London School of Economics. Sharlene’s leadership skills shone at the university, as a freshman in her first year of studies she won the elections to become the President of the Data Science Society at the LSE.

Professor Dato’ Zakariah Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer, HELP Academy said: “Our A-Levels students have won many awards over the years. This achievement is another indication that HELP is one of the best A-Levels centres not only in Malaysia, but in Asia-Pacific. The A-Levels Department is well-known for its excellent teaching and results, and we are indeed very proud of our teachers and students; their achievements are well deserved!”

Mr Fong Yong Bing, who scored straight A*s for Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics, and is currently studying Actuarial Science at the London School of Economics said: “The lecturers at HELP Academy are all highly experienced, and they always provided useful feedback to assist us when we encountered challenging questions. In addition, we were able to participate in the “Getting the Edge” programmes every week which helped to build up teamwork and leadership skills amongst the students.”

“I scored A*s for Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics, and I managed to score them largely due to my teachers at HELP Academy because they had been very supportive of me. Whenever I asked questions, they were always willing to help me. They gave notes, past year questions, and they just did a lot of the work for me, so I didn’t really have to do anything extra because they had given me everything I needed to achieve my A*s,” shared Lim Rui Wen, who is currently studying Biological Sciences at Imperial College.

These testimonies underscore the importance of highly experienced and trained teachers. Many of the teaching staff in the Department of A-Levels have more than 20 years of teaching experience with the A-Level syllabus. As such, they possess the knowledge and expertise not only to convey the subject matter clearly but also to guide the students on effective exam techniques.

“Students select HELP’s A-Levels based on the strong reputation of the teaching staff. The students want to do well, so half the battle is already won,” said Ms Kanagambigai Manickavasagar who has been teaching chemistry for 22 years.

Ms Aw Seng Hong, who has been teaching Further Mathematics for 30 years said that she takes her teaching very seriously. “My students’ successes reflect my ability as a teacher. That’s why I do my best each time,” she remarked.

HELP Academy has coached numerous students for entrance into the world’s top universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics, Harvard, Columbia, Stanford, and the University of Queensland, to name a few.

Last weekend, a tea party was held to celebrate the success of these achievers. Achievers who are still present in Malaysia attended the party, and some parents represented their children who are currently studying abroad. It was a very proud moment for all. Pearson Edexcel gave its support to the event by sending several representatives.

The A-Levels Department has recently moved to its new premises in Wisma HELP with upgraded facilities, and its new science labs are expected to be completed within the next few months. It is currently accepting students to join the July and September 2022 intakes.