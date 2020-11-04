Applications for Japan’s Scholarship for the Young Leaders’ Program 2021 is open

The Embassy of Japan is pleased to announce that the Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho: MEXT) Scholarship for the Young Leaders’ Program (YLP) is now open for application until 18 December 2020. Malaysian nationals who would like to pursue their Master’s degree courses in Japan are invited to apply for the scholarships. During the term of the scholarship, a monthly allowance of approximately 242,000 yen (subject to change) will be given. Fees for the entrance examination, matriculation and tuition at the universities will be exempted. On top of all that, a round-trip airplane ticket is also provided. The course duration is principally one (1) year from October 2021 to September 2022 (except for Business Administration Course, the commencement of the program is from September 2021 to August 2022). Courses will be conducted in English too.

There are five (5) courses available under the Young Leaders’ Program: A. Business Administration Course (Master of Business Administration) at Hitotsubashi University B. Law Course (Master of Law) at Kyushu University C. School of Government Course (Master in Public Administration or Master in Public Policy) at National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS) D. School of Local Governance Course (Master in Public Administration or Master in Public Policy) at National Graduate Institute for Foreign Policy (GRIPS) E. Healthcare Administration Course (Master of Healthcare Administration) at Nagoya University Entry requirements: 1. Malaysian citizens with degrees. 2. For Business Administration Course, applicants must:- (a) be below 40 years old as of 1st September 2021; (b) have good command of English language (minimum TOEFL score of 600/ TOEFL-CBT score of 250 or equivalent) with GMAT score result ; and (c) have at least 3 years’ working experience. 3. For the other 4 courses, applicants must:- (a) be below 40 years old as of 1st October 2021; (b) have good command of English language (minimum TOEFL score of 550/ TOEFL-iBT score of 80/ IELTS 6.0 or equivalent); and (c) have at least 3 years’ working experience in government offices (in the case of Health Administration Course, working experience in Ministry of Health Malaysia). For Law Course, at least 4 years’ working experience including experience of handling law-related affairs in Malaysia.