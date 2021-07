The upcoming film Army of Thieves is the prequel to the zombie heist film titled Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and follows the life of small-town bank teller Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighofer). Before his stint as a master safecracker in Army of the Dead, Dieter lives an ordinary life in small town.





However, his life turned upside down when he is recruited by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist alongside her crew of thieving misfits who are all Interpol’s most wanted. In the prequel, the audience will finally get to see how Dieter got so good at safecracking while he travels across Europe and break open a bunch of highly-guarded safes.





The tagline on the poster, “More safes. Less zombies,” indicates that the prequel is a different genre from the first film. “We really liked the idea that it’s set at a time where the zombies existed in the world, but it’s not a zombie film,” said producer Deborah Snyder. “Who’s done a prequel where it’s a different genre [of] film? To me this is more of a romantic, comedy, heist film than anything else. [It just] happens to live in this world where zombies are in the US and it’s causing the banking system some instability.” Schweighofer is also directing the film with the screenplay written by Shay Hatten. Rounding up the cast are Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan and Jonathan Cohen.