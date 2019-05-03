Assembled! The Avengers F11 Pro by Oppo

HOT ON the heels of one of the most-anticipated movies of the year, Oppo launched its F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition smartphone, which is said to be exclusively available only in selected countries.

This Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition smartphone comes decorated with the colours and accessories of Captain America, the fictional WWII super soldier-turned-superhero who is also often referred to as The First Avenger.

The back of the F11 Pro is done in a bright blue finish, themed space blue. Colourways in bold red, with a stylised crop of the Avengers logo, and a white Oppo logo, matches Captain America’s red, white, and blue colour scheme.

To complete the look, Oppo includes a Captain America-themed case with the phone and preinstalled an Avengers logo wallpaper on the F11 Pro.

The case, which is blue in colour, features an embossed Avengers Endgame movie title outside and inside the case, and a ring done in the style of Captain America’s shield.

The smartphone comes in a black premium designer box decorated with logos and silhouettes of several members of The Avengers, a stamped collector’s medal and a collector’s certificate.

The F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition is priced at RM1,399.

You can get one for yourself at any OPPO Official Concept Stores and authorised dealer stores, or online at the OPPO website and e-commerce partners’ sites such as Lazada and Shopee. Alternatively, you can also head to Celcom online.