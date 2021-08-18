Astro celebrates 25th Anniversary and National Day with special programmes

As a gesture of appreciation to all customers, Astro is launching Astro 25 on Channel 100 with specially curated content featuring the best of Malaysian and Asian entertainment, premieres, blockbuster hits, and new documentaries from 16 August to 3 October 2021 on Astro TV, On Demand and Astro GO. “It’s a very special Merdeka and National Day for us this year and our theme, #KitaTeguhBersama means we’re stronger and better together. It is a reflection of the best of what we have seen in Malaysians and continues to be the common value we need for us to unite, recover and grow through these times,” said Henry Tan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Astro. “Astro is 25 years young this year and we will continue to provide the best mix of content including aggregating the best streaming services i.e. Astro GO, Disney+ Hotstar, HBO Go, iQIYI and soon Netflix. We will also raise the bar for local original content, and live signatures to further delight Malaysians.” For the past 25 years, Astro has made strides in championing local content and local talents. The company has achieved many firsts such as the first HD, 3D and 4K UHD broadcast, first cinema in the home, and Astro First, the region’s first 24/7 local sports channel.

Astro has also put local sports and athletes on the global stage, discovered and made stars, and provided opportunities for Malaysians to shine and realise their dreams. Talents such as Nabil, Aznil, Zizan, Remy, Hui Min, Denesh, Ean and Arnold, and Chiu Keng Guan have gone beyond and achieved their dreams entertaining fellow Malaysians. In the last 12 months, Astro achieved its highest grossing Astro First movie of all time titled Mael Totey, introduced local premium drama megahit Project Anchor SPM, extended the Hantu Kak Limah universe with the hit Kampong Pisang and refreshed its drama lineup to attract new audiences with programmes such as Scammer and Ratu Ten Pin. Another show titled Rindu Awak Separuh Nyawa on Astro RIA became the #1 drama of 2021 and much awaited exclusives premiered such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Friends: The Reunion and the K-drama that had everyone talking, Penthouse. The vernacular content IPs such as flagship news talk shows, Evening Edition and Prime Talk and best of Chinese signatures Classic Golden Melody and documentary Social Playlist continue to be firm favourites together with popular drama series Tamiletchumy on Astro Vaanavil and movies Vetti Passenge, Vedigundu Passenge and Appalam. What’s new in Astro 25 on Channel 100? From 16 August to 3 October, these are the shows making its debut on the platform to celebrate the National Day. Tanah Tumpahnya Darah Kita

Tanah Tumpahnya Darah Kita is a documentary detailing the story of one man who detailed his sacrifice in the army through letters to his wife and young family. The stories also include the stories and lives of other veterans whose valour defending the country transcended race, creed, language and culture. In retracing the steps and trials of these brave men, a group of young Malaysian artists such as Red Hong Yi was recruited to create interpretations of the sacrifices of the brave soldiers. Alvin Teoh, Chief Creative Officer of Naga DDB Tribal, said “This docu-story was years in the making, I was inspired by stories from my father, an artillery officer, who served side by side with soldiers of all creeds and colours during the Daururat and Konfrantasi periods of our history. I am indebted to all involved for bringing to life these personal stories of a remarkable group of men and women from every ethnicity who came together as ‘kita’ to win us the freedom we enjoy today.” “Tanah Tumpahnya Darah Kita is significant for me because I realise how little I knew about the veterans before this. Through meeting the veterans, I learned how Malaysia was fought for by people of all kinds of backgrounds who love the country. I hope my artworks will tell the story of the veterans - they deserve much more recognition, honour and respect for the sacrifices they have made for the country,” said Red Hong Yi. The documentary premieres on 16 September 2021. We Are No Different

Produced by Chiu Keng Guan, it’s the first ever documentary about interracial adoption amongst Malaysian families whose stories are often overlooked by society but treated as the norm. Viewers get to meet Hero, Sarah, Lavinya and Kamala to uncover their stories about acceptance and the bonds of love that go beyond blood ties. The documentary premieres on 13 September 2021. Journey to Stardom

Journey to Stardom chronicles the lives of much loved local celebrities in realising their dreams. Other than these shows, customers get to enjoy more than 150 titles comprising the best Malaysian and Asian movies, all-time favourite entertainment and reality shows as well. On Your Mark premieres on Astro First