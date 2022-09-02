Astro celebrates Hari Malaysia with patriotic programmes

AS Malaysia’s homegrown brand, Astro aspires to spur Malaysians to play an active role in nation-building through the Gemilang Bersama campaign, by celebrating the best Malaysian stories and entertainment all throughout this patriotic month with Gemilang channel 100.
Customers will be able to enjoy a rich lineup of fresh and premiering titles such as:
Satu Tong, a comedy starring Andy Teh, Elizabeth Tan and Shah Iskandar is a story about regular Malaysians facing problems that we all can relate to – water supply disruption. This feel-good story will remind us of the spirit and generosity of Malaysians. It premieres on Sept 16.
Documentaries Malaysia In Their Eyes (Sept 2, 9 & 13) and The Conservationists (Sept 8 & 15) by renowned director KC Chiu. The former depicts the beauty of our country from the perspective of eight foreign residents, sharing why they have chosen Malaysia as their new home and reminding us of the rich culture and life that we are accustomed to.
270 min Ke Piala Asia (Sept 18) a documentary that chronicles the tears, joy and sacrifices of the Malaysian football team on their journey to qualifying for Piala Asia AFC 2023, for the first time in 42 years.
In conjunction with Hari Malaysia, Astro also pays tribute to our Armed Forces. Catch PASKAL: The Movie (Sept 13), which tells the story of members of an elite special operations unit, and how they must come together to rescue hostages on an oil rig that has been taken over by hijackers.
Meanwhile, the talk show Chit Chat Ceria (Sept 7, 9 & 14) shows how kids see Malaysia differently from adults through their interactions with hosts Alif Satar, Sissy Iman and guests Datuk Aznil Haji Nawawi and Michael Ang.
Also catch the variety game show Kampunglympics (Sept 16) as well as other Malaysian all-time favourite movies and many more.
More Hari Kebangsaan Celebrations
Astro Radio will have various special programmes including more local music across all 11 radio brands and on the SYOK app in conjunction with Hari Kebangsaan. LITE will feature fascinating stories on what makes us Malaysians, while ERA will have its talents join the Hari Kebangsaan parade around iconic places in Kuala Lumpur in a hop-on-hop-off bus. Meanwhile, RAAGA will feature a special programme on Merdeka Food, while MY will engage its listeners via a Merdeka Mini Concert featuring local artists.
Go Shop’s ‘Go Gemilang Sale’ offers discount vouchers of up to RM112 off from now to Sept 18. Customers can also enjoy free shipping nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak, with no minimum spend required from now to Sept 4, and also from Sept 16-18.
In addition, customers can catch curated TV programmes on Go Shop channels, website and mobile app including Kak Joy & The Geng, Inspirasi Malaysia, Keluarga Mahabbah, Go Cuti and Rencah Go Shop. For more information, go to www.goshop.com.my or download the Go Shop app on Google Play and App Store.
NJOI customers can get 2 months of free access to HD Pack and RM30 credit when they purchase the NJOI Box from the NJOI Store, NJOI retailers nationwide, or on e-commerce platforms including Shopee, Lazada and Go Shop, from now to Sept 30.
Through Astro Rewards, 100 Astro customers stand to win an HONOR Band 6 by answering trivia questions related to Gemilang channel.
Giving Back to The Community
In conjunction with its Gemilang Bersama campaign, Astro is championing a blood donation drive with Pusat Darah Negara (PDN) and an audiobook initiative with the Malaysian Association for The Blind (MAB). By donating one bag of blood, you can save three lives. Malaysians can do so at PDN blood donation centres at Jalan Tun Razak, Putrajaya, and Mid Valley Megamall. For more info, please visit www.pdn.gov.my.
Astro also supports and helps create awareness for the visually impaired community in collaboration with MAB by encouraging Malaysians to volunteer in the audiobook recording. You can submit the audiobook recording to librarian@mab.org.my. For more info, please visit www.mab.org.my.
For more information on Gemilang Bersama campaign, click here. #GemilangBersamaAstro