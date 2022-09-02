Astro celebrates Hari Malaysia with patriotic programmes

AS Malaysia’s homegrown brand, Astro aspires to spur Malaysians to play an active role in nation-building through the Gemilang Bersama campaign, by celebrating the best Malaysian stories and entertainment all throughout this patriotic month with Gemilang channel 100.

Customers will be able to enjoy a rich lineup of fresh and premiering titles such as:

Satu Tong, a comedy starring Andy Teh, Elizabeth Tan and Shah Iskandar is a story about regular Malaysians facing problems that we all can relate to – water supply disruption. This feel-good story will remind us of the spirit and generosity of Malaysians. It premieres on Sept 16.

Documentaries Malaysia In Their Eyes (Sept 2, 9 & 13) and The Conservationists (Sept 8 & 15) by renowned director KC Chiu. The former depicts the beauty of our country from the perspective of eight foreign residents, sharing why they have chosen Malaysia as their new home and reminding us of the rich culture and life that we are accustomed to.

270 min Ke Piala Asia (Sept 18) a documentary that chronicles the tears, joy and sacrifices of the Malaysian football team on their journey to qualifying for Piala Asia AFC 2023, for the first time in 42 years.

In conjunction with Hari Malaysia, Astro also pays tribute to our Armed Forces. Catch PASKAL: The Movie (Sept 13), which tells the story of members of an elite special operations unit, and how they must come together to rescue hostages on an oil rig that has been taken over by hijackers.

Meanwhile, the talk show Chit Chat Ceria (Sept 7, 9 & 14) shows how kids see Malaysia differently from adults through their interactions with hosts Alif Satar, Sissy Iman and guests Datuk Aznil Haji Nawawi and Michael Ang.

Also catch the variety game show Kampunglympics (Sept 16) as well as other Malaysian all-time favourite movies and many more.