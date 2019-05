To celebrate and give thanks to all parents, Astro is pleased to announce that customers will enjoy free screening of selected linear channels on Astro on May 10-12 (Mother’s Day) and June 14 -16 (Father’s Day) conjunction with Parents’ Day.

During the free screening period, viewers can enjoy shows like Sepahtu Reunion Al Puasa 2019 on Astro Warna (Channel 132 ), Flash Season 5 on Warner TV (Channel 719), Singing Stars on Colors Tamil (Channel 233), He Named Me Malala on Nat Geo (Channel 550), and Get It Beauty on The Road in Malaysia 2 on TVN (Channel 395).

Viewers can also access selected On Demand content during the free preview period on a special reel, ‘Celebrating Parents’ to enjoy box sets of shows such as Britain’s Got Talent (S13), I'm A Mother, Too, Dad! Where Are We Going Season ’and Pa & Ma.

In addition, fans of Astro Radio brands can express their love for their parents with special on air dedication.

For those looking for the perfect gift this Parents’ Day, Go Shop will also be offering exclusive discounts up to 60% and great deals from as low as RM34 for Parents Day.