Astro introduces two free channels, Kids Friendly Profile

ASTRO is celebrating the 2023 Hari Kebangsaan, Hari Malaysia and the upcoming school holidays by offering even more amazing content for customers.

Customers now get two complimentary channels – #DemiNegaraku (Ch 100), available for both Astro and NJOI customers from Aug 20 till Sept 17, and Ultraman (Ch 400) available for just Astro customers from Aug 20 till Sept 30. Both channels are available via TV, Astro GO and On Demand.

#DemiNegaraku (Ch 100) offers uplifting Malaysian stories and entertainment comprising documentaries, movies, kids and fresh content inspired by the nation’s young sporting heroes in netball, sepak takraw, archery, sprint race, breaking and track cycling.

Other gems include telemovie Dendam Hantu Latah 2: Roh YB Lama; game show Family Feud Merdeka Special (English, Bahasa Melayu and Tamil); and documentaries The Guardian and Kembara Chef Wan Laluan Sutera.

Meanwhile, Ultraman (Ch 400) offers the best series and movies based on the titular superhero including Ultraman Blazar, Ultraman Decker, Ultraman Decker Finale: Journey to Beyond, Ultra Galaxy Fight: The Destined Crossroad, and many more. Ch 400 is also available to sooka TV subscribers and NJOI’s Kids Pack subscribers.

Astro group CEO Euan Smith said in addition to sports, Astro aspires to open the minds of Malaysia’s next generation of leaders by offering more high-quality content nestled in its Home of Kids slate.

“As Home of Kids, Astro is committed to engage Malaysian kids with original local titles to enjoy, featuring popular local talents and relevant stories. Our refreshed kids’ content also encourages young ones to ignite their imagination and aspire to dream big with an exciting mix of educational and fun local and international hits. As a responsible broadcaster, we are cognisant that we must provide a safer entertainment experience with the Kids Friendly feature.

“The Kids Friendly Profile provides a safe and enjoyable space for children to discover and indulge in their favourite programmes, while giving parents peace of mind. It is available on the Astro Ultra and Ulti Box, Astro GO and the Multiroom Smart TV app; and ensures that any user of the Kids Friendly Profile can only access shows that are suitable for children. This includes exclusive On Demand content, linear channels, programme recordings and search results.”

For security, kids are not able to switch to an Adult Profile, as this is protected by a four-digit PIN security, which parents can easily set or modify. The Kids Friendly Profile delivers a worry-free experience for parents as they now have complete control over what their children can access on Astro. Kids will have lots of wholesome fun on Astro that is especially tailored for them, including 10 dedicated channels and an extensive library of over 16,000 On Demand assets to enjoy anytime they wish.

Astro’s #DemiNegaraku and Home of Kids campaigns were launched by Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil on Aug 19.

More kids’ content soon on sooka

From Aug 26, sooka expands its sooka TV plan offering to include a selection of Malaysia’s most popular kids’ content, including shows like Didi & Friends, Omar & Hana, Hello Pinkfong, and more. This is in addition to the TAYO+ FAST channel, home to the “Tayo The Little Bus” and “Pororo” series, which is free for all users.