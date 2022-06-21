Astro Kem Badminton 2022 is back!

Astro Kasih continues its commitment to championing education through sports with the return of Astro Kem Badminton 2022. AKB 2022’s main purpose is to give future young shuttlers the golden opportunity to be discovered, trained and nurtured by Malaysia’s national players turned professional coaches.

AKB 2022 is open to all Malaysians who are between the ages of 10 to 12 years old (born between 1 Jan 2012 and 31 Dec 2010, both dates inclusive) 2022. The Selection Camps are held in five states, which are in Johor Bahru, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Sarawak starting from 24th June.

Pre-register now for your chance to be trained by professional coaches. For full slots, walk-ins are also welcomed at each venue starting 8 am onwards. Register for free now at https://www.astro.com.my/rancangan/kem-badminton.

