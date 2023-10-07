Astro partners W-Sport to bring dedicated women’s sports channel to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The wait is over, Malaysians! Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd is now bringing W-Sport to Malaysia, a channel which showcases the very best of women’s sports leagues and events from all around the world.

For zero additional fees, W-Sport will be available to Astro Sports Pack customers on channel 815 from July 15 onwards.

“This is a significant step in the evolution of W-Sport. Having Astro, one of Southeast Asia’s leading content and entertainment companies, offer W-Sport to their audiences further illustrates the momentum behind the growth and interest in women’s sport.

“The athletes featured in our coverage are the new role models and the inspiration for young girls and boys everywhere. W-Sport, where women’s sport is our only priority,” said Kelly Butler, CEO W-Sport.

W-Sport’s content line-up includes an impressive mix of live and delayed premium event coverage as well as topical magazine programming and documentaries.

The channel promises a powerful portfolio of live football content for fans with up to seven live football matches per week. Malaysian football fans can catch England’s Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL), Germany’s Frauen Bundesliga, the USA’s NWSL and Sweden’s Damallsvenskan.

Additionally, Hoffman Cup Tennis, the Netball Super League from the UK, Extreme E motor racing, PAC 12 multi sports including basketball, gymnastics and beach volleyball from the ultra-competitive American collegiate systems are all on W-Sport.

“Astro continues to strengthen its Home of Sports offering in Malaysia by providing the most comprehensive and diverse range of sports content globally. Our partnership with W-Sport will not only give viewers in Malaysia access to more women’s sports, it will also enable the upcoming season of Astro’s Netball Super League (NSL) to reach sports fans globally.

“Astro launched NSL in 2021 to champion the development of women’s sports in Malaysia. Through W-Sport, we are excited to be able to showcase our local female athletes on the global stage,” said Nicholas John, Head of Sports at Astro.