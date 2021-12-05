$!ASUS showcases complete OLED Laptop lineup

ASUS recently showcased its full range of new laptops featuring OLED displays, with models for everyone including creators, hobbyists, professionals, and home users. Recognizing that ASUS OLED laptops deliver truly exceptional visuals, ASUS has now massively expanded its lineup of OLED laptops. The new lineup is remarkable for its breadth and is also notable for the inclusion of the world’s first 16-inch 4K OLED HDR display, as offered in the ProArt Studiobook series, with an industry-first VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black-certified OLED panel. These industry-first achievements highlight the ASUS commitment to innovation and improving the user experience in all aspects of mobile computing. ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED – World’s First 16” 4K OLED HDR Laptop

For serious and professional creators, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H5600 / H7600) is equipped with the world’s first 16-inch 4K OLED HDR displays. The professional-grade up to 4K OLED HDR 550-nit displays with an expansive 16:10 aspect ratio and a 3840x2400 resolution allow a large visual workspace for content-creation apps. These displays are perfect for colour-critical 2D and 3D visual applications, with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, PANTONE Validated and Calman Verified certifications, along with factory-calibrated Delta E < 2 colour accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation for a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. This creator’s laptop uses powerful AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors (H5600) or Intel Core i7 (H7600) processors, with up-to GeForce RTX 3070 (H5600) or 3060 (H7600) graphics. For outstanding driver stability, it uses NVIDIA Studio Drivers to ensure maximum performance, rock-solid reliability, and wide software compatibility. ASUS Dial is a completely new physical rotary control that lets users interact with creative apps in the most natural and immersive way possible. This intuitive controller gives instant and precise fingertip control over parameters in compatible Adobe creative apps, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and After Effects. The new ProArt Creator Hub app is a centralized, easy-to-use control panel that allows access to many laptop settings and customizations, including ASUS Dial settings. The ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED series feature ultrafast PCIe SSDs, up to 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, and high-speed connectivity including the latest Thunderbolt 4 (H7600) or USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type- C, HDMI 2.1, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. ASUS is also partnering with Adobe to offer owners of selected new ASUS creator laptops up to a three-month complimentary subscription to the full Adobe Creative Cloud suite, which includes access to over 20 creative apps, 100 GB of cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts and more. Zenbook 14 Flip OLED – World’s Slimmest 14” Convertible Laptop with OLED Display

Add a touch of brilliance to your life with Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401), the slim, light and ultra-versatile convertible laptop with up to a gorgeous 16:10 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen (UP5401) that gives you the deepest blacks and the most vivid colours. Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (UP5401), Zenbook 14 Flip OLED features ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology to enable maximum performance. For another great alternative and variant – there’s the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401) which is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5000 series mobile processor, that delivers extreme performance for any task. The precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge lets you work or play in whatever mode you wish — laptop, stand, tent, tablet, or anything in between — and for natural creative input the touchscreen supports a 4096-pressure-level stylus. With Zenbook 14 Flip OLED – your productivity can really shine, anywhere. Zenbook 14X OLED – World’s First 14” OLED Laptop with ScreenPad

Discerning on-the-go users seeking a thin, light and sophisticated OLED laptop need look no further than the new 14-inch Zenbook 14X OLED (UX5400). Life is brighter and clearer with Zenbook 14X OLED, the slim, light and compact laptop with a gorgeous 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 16:10 OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen that gives you the deepest blacks and the most vivid colours. Powered by up-to-the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics, the Zenbook 14X OLED delivers maximum performance with ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology. The precision-engineered 180° ErgoLift hinge makes sharing content easy, and the innovative ASUS ScreenPad enhances your on-the-go productivity. Let Zenbook 14X OLED light up your work or play, anywhere. Vivobook Pro 14X OLED – World’s First 14” 16:10 OLED Laptop with DialPad

The Vivobook Pro series offers great performance and features for a new generation of aspiring creators, such as social influencers, live-streamers, vloggers, budding artists, young musicians and more, who create to explore their talent and express themselves. The new 14-inch Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) is the ultimate powerhouse for next-generation creativity, giving users the speed and accuracy needed to realize their creative vision. For visuals beyond the ordinary, there’s a 14-inch 2.8K OLED HDR 600-nit display and the ultra-wide 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut ensures vivid colours. For lifestyle creators using the Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) laptop – that features the innovative ASUS DialPad, a virtual interface on the touchpad that puts users in full control of adjustments in compatible with Adobe Creative software, allowing them to stay fully focused on the task at hand. Its dual-fan cooling design lets you work in undisturbed peace. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED – Perfect Display, Powerful Performance

The Vivobook Pro series offers great performance and features for a new generation of aspiring creators, such as social influencers, live-streamers, vloggers, budding artists, young musicians and more, who create to explore their talent and express themselves. The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500 / M3500) is ready and waiting to take you on your journey of discovery. Whatever you need to do — browse, create or play. It allows you to express your true colours, with its vivid and stunning 15-inch NanoEdge FHD OLED display and awe-inspiring Harman Kardon-certified audio. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED immerses you in whatever you’re doing, whether it’s work or play. Powered by up-to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H Series CPU with Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics (K3500) or the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Mobile Processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics (M3500), and featuring a dual-fan cooling system with ASUS IceCool Plus technology – the ultra-stylish Vivobook Pro 15 OLED is the key to expressing your true potential. It also has up to 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB PCIe SSD give you all the horsepower you need to realize your visual creativity. The convenient optional webcam shield, fingerprint sensor on the power button, and backlit keyboard ensure uncompromised productivity Vivobook 15 OLED – Ultra-Compact, Ultra-Visual Indulgence