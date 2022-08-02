$!ATOMY: HemoHIM developed, for better health

“Atomy brings HemoHIM to the whole world, by capturing the health needs of consumers, and working closely with their business partners. At the same time, implementing the strategy for ‘Masstige Products’.” The current modern business has entered an era of competition among product capabilities. Behind each product reflects a company’s insight into its consumers. Acknowledgement would only be given when the products meet the core needs of the market. For this, Atomy has a say. Take HemoHIM for instance, since its launch in 2009, its quality has been recognized. Based on statistics, in 2012, it is the 5th best-selling product sold by Atomy Korea, and accelerated to the 2nd best-selling in 2013. By the year 2015, it had become the best-selling product and maintained its place for a continuous 7 years. ATOMY HemoHIM breaks sales records In 2010, HemoHim went out for the first time overseas, exported to the USA, and hit a sales performance of 1.35 billion won. As of 2021, it has been sold in 17 countries, with an average annual growth of 57.4% in the 11 years, becoming the best seller universally. This result did not just happen, but its unique corporate culture, supported by a rigorous quality control system and scientific R&D technology helped it be where it is today. Combining forces to create a product Sold in 17 countries, HemoHIM is Atomy’s top-selling product. Why is it so? First, this has got to do with their corporate culture. The connotation of the “joint efforts to achieve goodness” is the mutual development among the partnering companies. This is reflected in various aspects such as cooperation mode, operations, profit distribution, resource support and etc. It is reported that in order for the partnering company to focus on the quality and price of the products and avoid unnecessary competition, Atomy has surpassed the cooperative relationship between A and B, and adheres to the principle of one product, one company. To ensure the reasonable profit of the partnering companies, Atomy not only adheres to cash on delivery, but also implements capital support, including purchasing raw materials, for partnering companies that are experiencing funding difficulties. In addition, the partnering companies that trade with Atomy also have the opportunity to export products to Atomy’s overseas branches, helping them expand market channels, embrace the international market, and grow together. Hence, to some extent, the close cooperation between Atomy and its partner companies has contributed to the birth and great sales of HemoHIM.

After 8 years of painstaking R&D process by the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI), Atomy obtained the mixed extract of important raw materials such as angelica. Also, in 2006, it obtained the South Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety Administration’s MFDS certification. This product uses Angelica which is cultivated in the highlands of Pyeongchang-gun in Gangwon Province, Cnidium Officinale and Paeonia Japonica, creating a stable foundation for the quality. For the production process, Atomy works closely with Kolmar BNH (SBT). After scientific and rigorous testing, the above raw materials are transported to the modern factory here for processing and production. It is particularly worth mentioning that Atomy has also set up a “Food History Tracking System” to manage the history information of raw materials at all stages from production to product consumption, ensuring product safety within strict standards. Since then, the products have passed through Atomy’s powerful distribution hub and delivered to customers with the concept of “excellent quality, great price”. From R&D, raw material supply, production, and food processing to transportation, every stage is very critical and closely coordinated. The great sales of HemoHIM have also allowed partners including the raw material planting base and Kolmar BNH to gain more market opportunities and development through their cooperation with Atomy. Continuing to excel, creating masstige products After 8 years of development by the KAERI, HemoHIM, with its excellent quality, has obtained a Korean patented formula. In recent years, with the high public demand for healthy consumption, HemoHIM is largely accepted by consumers because of its quality. The Korea Fair Trade Commission had in a public statement, showed that from 2009 to 2021, a local sales performance of 1.47 trillion won, with overseas sales reaching 550 billion won, amounting to a total of approximately Ringgit Malaysia 6.9 billion. Especially in the year 2021, it has a universal sales performance increased by 17.59% compared to the previous year, totalling up to 379.1 billion won. Behind the ever-increasing sales data are hidden details about the product. These details reflect that Atomy has always adhered to the concept of “quality products, better prices” and practised the strategy of “quality products for the masses”. For instance, when it was first launched, a box of HemoHIM consisted of 30 sachets. Under the strategy of ‘Masstige Products’, Atomy insisted on less income, more sales, reducing the production cost, benefiting the consumers. With this, the number of sachets had increased from 30 to 48 and 54. Up till today, it has reached 60 sachets per box. When it reached 60 sachets, Atomy had also took action in cost controlling from the aspect of packaging and manuals. Atomy stated, though the production, design and product specifications had changed, their belief in providing masstige products to the members will never change.