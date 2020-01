Starbucks’ exclusive Lunar New Year-themed merchandise are great for gifting this season. Featuring adorable and playful rats, these gifts are sure to delight everyone who receives them. Dark Mocha Coffee Jelly Frappuccino

Quench your thirst with Starbuck’s new Dark Mocha Coffee Jelly Frappuccino this Lunar New Year. The bottom layer of coffee jelly is made from Starbuck’s roast espresso blend, topped with a layer of dark mocha Frappuccino and a swirl of whipped cream. This limited-offering is priced at RM17.50 onwards. Year of the Rat merchandise collection

The Rat is characterized by its playfulness and cunning. Thus, the Year of the Rat merchandise collection this season features cute rats playing, running or relaxing in mugs against a bright red backdrop, adorned with prosperous mandarin oranges. With such adorable creatures adorning the tumblers and mugs, they make perfect gifts for family and friends. Classic Walnut Cookies

Don’t forget to bring home a box of these yummy Classic Walnut Cookies too. Made with ‘prosperous’ ingredients, these delectable favourites will grace homes with good fortune, health and peace throughout the year. Orange Muffin with Cranberry and Cream Cheese

Another surprise to bring back to the hometown is the new Orange Muffin with Cranberry and Cream Cheese. The muffin is a refreshing yet creamy combination of orange flavoured muffin bursting with cream cheese, mandarin orange bits and cranberries in every bite! Golden Treasure Cupcake

This lovely orange flavoured cupcake has to be the most festive cupcake ever, making it another perfect gift choice. It’s served in a bright cupcake liner, topped with delicious orange swiss buttercream and the festive decoration of a gold-painted chocolate coin. Lunar New Year of the Rat Starbucks Card

Of course, Starbucks is releasing an exclusive Starbucks Card to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Starting from 7 January 2020, activate the exclusive Lunar New Year of the Rat Starbucks Card with a minimum of RM50 and stand a chance to purchase the exclusive Year of the Rat Coin Bank for only RM68! Year of the Rat Coin Bank