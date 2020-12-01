Award-winning Malaysian director Bradley Liew helms episode in Folklore Season 2

Each scary episode will be directed by a local director from each territory with Malaysian Bradley Liew directing an episode!

Principal photography for the seven-part hour-long series will commence early next year in seven Asian territories including Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

WarnerMedia announced the second season of the HBO Asia Original horror anthology series, Folklore .

Liew is a well-recognized and accomplished filmmaker and an alumnus of acclaimed institutions such as the NAFF Fantastic Film School, Tokyo Talents and Sam Spiegel International Film Lab.

His first feature film Singing in Graveyards was awarded Southeast Asian film Lab Most Promising Project Award.

Liew’s film in the second season of Folklore marks Malaysia’s second contribution. Ho Yuhang’s episode TOYOL was featured in the first season of the series.

Helmed once again by Singapore’s award-winning filmmaker Eric Khoo, Folklore season 2 will ramp up the fear factor as it examines the human condition when exposed to supernatural powers in a mind-bending race against oneself, each story bringing a different take and perspective.

Rounding up the lineup of talented directors are Sittisiri Mongkolsiri from Thailand, Shih-Han Liao from Taiwan, Erik Matti from the Philippines, Billy Christian from Indonesia, and Nicole Midori Woodford from Singapore.

Pop singer-songwriter, Seiko Matsuda, will be making her directorial debut in the episode from Japan.

“The horror genre has always worked well in Asia. Following the success of the first season of Folklore, WarnerMedia has green lit the second season of the award-winning series, expanding the anthology series to more Asian countries,” said Magdalene Ew, Head of Entertainment, WarnerMedia India, Southeast Asia and Korea.

“Folklore Season 2 will feature a mix of established and up-and-coming auteurs, each with distinct sensibilities, including two female directors from the region.”

Various episodes of Folklore Season 1 were screened at numerous major international film festivals including Toronto International Film Festival (Toronto, Canada), SITGES International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia (Barcelona, Spain), Fantastic Fest (Texas, USA), Scream Fest (Singapore), Five Flavours Asian Film Festival (Warsaw, Poland), Asian World Film Fest (California, USA), Geneva International Film Festival (Geneva Switzerland), Trieste Science+Fiction Festival (Trieste, Italy), Philadelphia Asian Film Festival (Philadelphia, USA), San Diego Asian Film Festival (San Diego, USA), CinemAsia International Festival (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Festival Series Mania (Lille, France), Tokyo International Film Festival (Tokyo, Japan), and Ehime International Film Festival (Ehime, Japan).

Folklore Season 2 will premiere later in 2021 on HBO GO and HBO. The six-part first season of Folklore can be streamed or downloaded on HBO GO too.