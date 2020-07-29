Away explores the personal sacrifices made for human advancements in space

NASA and the movie industry have managed to make space travel look like a glamourous event. Everyone should want to explore and travel to space. However, we often forget that these astronauts have to leave behind their family and sometimes stay apart for years. This means missing out on a lot of family activities, vacations and their young children’s milestones and achievements. To get a glimpse of what it’s like, a new upcoming series explores the pressures of being away from loved ones while on a mission in space.









A new Netflix series titled Away is a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way. Hilary Swank plays the character Emma Green who is an American astronaut preparing to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars. She must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most.





