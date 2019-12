Getting ready for the new school year can be a hassle ... that’s why Al-Ikhsan sports’ Back to School campaign is offering consumers more than 100 great deals starting from RM16 from now till Jan 5!

Some of the deals include branded school shoes from Diadora, Kronos, Umbro and Skechers at unbeatable prices. While there, check out the exclusive AL X Canggih school shoes and socks combo deal priced at RM35 and RM39.

Al-Ikhsan is also offering exciting free gifts with the purchase of branded school backpacks from Puma, Adidas and LFC.

During the campaign period, customers will also be entitled to receive exclusive free gifts when buying Back to School items such as a pencil case worth RM19 with RM75 purchase, a water bottle worth RM29 with RM100 purchase and a shoe bag worth RM39 with the purchase of RM125 on a single receipt.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/alikhsansports/