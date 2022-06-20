$!Badminton legend Chong Wei joins TikTok

In conjunction with the various sporting events in the first half of the year, Malaysia’s most-loved sports hero, Datuk Wira Dr Lee Chong Wei has joined TikTok, a leading destination for short-form mobile video. Thus far, he is seen pledging support for national athletes, sharing his experience and knowledge in the sports scene, showcasing parts of his life and interacting with other users on the platform.

Regarded as one of the most popular sports in Malaysia, badminton supporters are even seen rallying on TikTok with hashtags such as #badminton receiving over 280.5k video uploads and 5.7 billion views, #badmintonplayer attaining approximately 48.3k videos created and 1.1 billion views, and #thomascup garnering close to 6.2k video uploads and 142.6 million views.

“With the insights from the recent Thomas Cup and SEA Games 31, we are expecting people to continue gravitating to TikTok for iconic moments in sports, including the upcoming Malaysia Open. That is why we are excited to have our national hero, Datuk Wira Dr Lee Chong Wei on board the platform to stand united with fellow Malaysians to support the national athletes. Since more users are also leveraging TikTok as an alternative platform to learn new skills, we hope to be able to bridge professionals with passionate users so that they too can catch the spirit of sportsmanship,“ said Darren Quek, Strategy Operations Manager, TikTok Malaysia.