$!Badminton legend Chong Wei joins TikTok

In conjunction with the various sporting events in the first half of the year, Malaysia’s most-loved sports hero, Datuk Wira Dr Lee Chong Wei has joined TikTok, a leading destination for short-form mobile video. Thus far, he is seen pledging support for national athletes, sharing his experience and knowledge in the sports scene, showcasing parts of his life and interacting with other users on the platform.
Regarded as one of the most popular sports in Malaysia, badminton supporters are even seen rallying on TikTok with hashtags such as #badminton receiving over 280.5k video uploads and 5.7 billion views, #badmintonplayer attaining approximately 48.3k videos created and 1.1 billion views, and #thomascup garnering close to 6.2k video uploads and 142.6 million views.
“With the insights from the recent Thomas Cup and SEA Games 31, we are expecting people to continue gravitating to TikTok for iconic moments in sports, including the upcoming Malaysia Open. That is why we are excited to have our national hero, Datuk Wira Dr Lee Chong Wei on board the platform to stand united with fellow Malaysians to support the national athletes. Since more users are also leveraging TikTok as an alternative platform to learn new skills, we hope to be able to bridge professionals with passionate users so that they too can catch the spirit of sportsmanship,“ said Darren Quek, Strategy Operations Manager, TikTok Malaysia.
As a retired sportsman, Chong Wei strives to pass on the country’s beloved sport to the next generation by cultivating passion and nurturing good sportsmanship. With his presence on TikTok, he continues to fuel the passion of badminton enthusiasts through his lifestyle.
“I am glad to be part of the TikTok community as it’s heartening to see many Malaysians pursuing sports like badminton. While many know me as a badminton legend, I am looking forward to using the platform to get to know more like-minded users, be my authentic self, share my stories, and transfer my knowledge of the sport through these short-form videos,“ said Chong Wei.
On 9 pm, 22 June, Chong Wei will also be making his first TikTok live appearance with Indonesian badminton legend, Taufik Hidayat on #BadmintonLegendsLIVE.
Leveraging on the excitement for upcoming Indonesia and Malaysia Opens, this first-of-its-kind live session unites users across two nations as they tune in to their national badminton heroes look back on past matches, including those they competed against each other, share fun facts and insights about their career as sportsmen, and interact with fans.
Download or open the TikTok app today to catch the #BadmintonLegendsLIVE Livestream or follow Chong Wei on his channel.