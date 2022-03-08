Batmania Returns!

THIS March, Sunway Pyramid brings an immersive Batman experience that explores the world of The Batman at the Ground Floor Water Feature from now to March 20. Being the one and only Batman attraction in Malaysia in conjunction with the latest Batman film. This is an event not to be missed by superhero fans that have the Batman Corner, The Riddler Corner, Gotham City, fun games, activities, prizes and exclusive Batman merchandise!

Batman Corner

This is an impressive section designed with official assets from Warner Bros. that allows visitors to delve deep into the universe of Batman. Visit the exhibition that has been set up to display the Batman cowl, batarang and localised Batman Wayang Kulit created by Fusion Wayang Kulit.

Visitors get to also have fun at the engagement zone that is designed with a Wayne Mansion concept. Inside this area, gamers get to play Batman video games that involve defeating villains to keep Gotham City safe, as well as exploring Batman’s cave as Bruce Wayne.

The Riddler Corner

This section is filled with elements related to The Riddler’s riddles. It is a replica of an iconic location in the movie, making this the perfect place for a photo opportunity. Visitors can drop by at The Riddler Corner Bar where anyone who successfully unlocks the riddles at the Shadow of Gotham game may redeem (1) one free cup of Batman drink sponsored by Nescafe Dolce Gusto.

Gotham City

Walk around the city landscape of Gotham with the top of the area built from a combination of mixed lightboxes and LED screens that display the latest Batman posters. An official Batman logo is displayed above a bigger LED screen showing the movie trailers with a bat-signal light projecting on Gotham City.

Calling out all DC Cosplayers

A DC league gathering will be happening every Sunday where cosplayers can come dressed up as heroes and villains.

Activity dates:

Mar 13 DC Hero and Villain Cosplay

Mar 13 Cosplay Competition

Mar 20 DC Villain Cosplay

The judges for this Cosplay competition will be representatives from Warner Bros., Sunway Pyramid and Batman Fans Malaysia. Winners get to win up to RM1,200 worth of Sunway Pals points, Batman merchandise, Lagoon tickets, Sunway exclusive goodie bags and more.

Prizes to Be Won By Visitors

There will be plenty of amazing and limited–edition prizes to be won during this event including the Grand Prize which is the 7-feet life-sized Batman flown from Germany exclusively for Sunway Pyramid. Aside from that, multiple social media contests will be ongoing throughout the event on Sunway Pyramid’s Facebook.