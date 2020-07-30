Be the next Mouseketeer in Disney Channel’s Club Mickey Mouse

Disney Channel’s Club Mickey Mouse returns for Season 4 by kicking off a nationwide Star Search #CMMStarSearch2020 to find a new Mouseketeer.
If you love to sing and dance, don’t miss out this chance!
From August 1 to 23, children aged 13-16 can stand a chance to become the newest Mouseketeer by joining the digital audition.
Here’s how to join:
1. Create a video introducing yourself in English and Bahasa Melayu (up to 30 seconds each)
2. Choose one of the songs (How Far You’ll Go – Moana or Make Ya Wanna- CMM) to showcase your singing and dancing skills. Participants are free to add their own twist to the performance and show their personality such as playing an instrument, doing an acapella version etc
Once that’s done, you can submit your online audition entry at Disney.Asia/StarSearch
What’s more, the first 170 Astro Kids Pack customers who audition for the #CMMStarSearch2020 will receive a goodie bag.
For the latest updates, including audition tips and tricks, check out Club Mickey Mouse Malaysia’s official Instagram page @ClubMickeyMouseMY or visit the official Disney Asia website.
Don’t forget to tune in to Disney Channel [Astro CH 634 (SD) / 614 (HD)] to get inspired too!