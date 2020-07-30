Be the next Mouseketeer in Disney Channel’s Club Mickey Mouse

If you love to sing and dance, don’t miss out this chance!

Disney Channel’s Club Mickey Mouse returns for Season 4 by kicking off a nationwide Star Search #CMMStarSearch2020 to find a new Mouseketeer.

From August 1 to 23, children aged 13-16 can stand a chance to become the newest Mouseketeer by joining the digital audition.

Here’s how to join:

1. Create a video introducing yourself in English and Bahasa Melayu (up to 30 seconds each)

2. Choose one of the songs (How Far You’ll Go – Moana or Make Ya Wanna- CMM) to showcase your singing and dancing skills. Participants are free to add their own twist to the performance and show their personality such as playing an instrument, doing an acapella version etc

Once that’s done, you can submit your online audition entry at Disney.Asia/StarSearch