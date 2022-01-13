Beginning physical classes with ‘Safer Schools’

Carlsberg Malaysia completes distributing its contribution of thermometers and disinfection services to benefit 300 schools nationwide for the second consecutive year.

With physical classes restarting, parents, teachers and also students are set to have peace of mind with Carlsberg Malaysia’s Safer Schools Campaign, which aims to provide a safer learning environment for both students and teachers. Running for the second consecutive year, the ‘Safer Schools’ campaign is a testament to the brewer’s commitment to reaching out to the community in need. Carlsberg Malaysia has completed distributing all 622 facial recognition infrared thermometers worth RM1.6 million to 300 SK, SKJC, and SKJT schools nationwide as the country continue to combat against unabating COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have always believed in giving back to the communities we operate in, which is why we took matters into our own hands when the pandemic struck. We are proud to say that we saw an overwhelming response through the submissions for Safer Schools 2021, in which we have received over 400 applications for the infrared thermometers,” said Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia. “In trying times like this, we want to do our part in being an exemplary responsible corporation to others by staying true to our commitment of giving back to the society via our Safer Schools campaign, a step up in response to address public fears over the COVID-19 outbreak. With all the encouraging words and positive reviews received from schools and consumers, this showcases that this campaign has been successful in aiding the primary schools in need to combat against the virus,” Clini added. In November of last year, the brewer has recently bagged the “Company of the Year” under the manufacturing of beverage sector for the second time at the 6th edition Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2021. Carlsberg Malaysia’s COVID-19 relief program named Safer Schools campaign was recognised as an exemplary project in providing meaningful intervention and solutions for communities involved. Notably, the Safer Schools Campaign has received a great number of positive feedback from both the schools and the parents as they found the infrared thermometer and disinfection services highly helpful in curbing the spread of the pandemic, by ensuring that everyone entering the school compound is safe and adheres to the SOPs set by the government.