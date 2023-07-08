$!Benefits from Belanjawan 2023: No woman left behind

KUALA LUMPUR: In a progressive and inclusive society, women’s empowerment plays a pivotal role in driving positive change and fostering sustainable development.

Recognising the significant contributions of women in all aspects of life, the government has taken a momentous step by introducing measures under Belanjawan 2023 that focuses on uplifting and safeguarding the fairer sex, especially those in the B40 group in urban and rural areas.

The wide range of measures tailored to support mothers and single mothers aim to provide relief to the needs of women who are the cornerstone of Malaysia.

The core of Belanjawan 2023’s objectives is to ensure women empowerment and protect their rights and welfare.

Whether it is providing financial relief, enhancing safety, offering professional training, or promoting entrepreneurship, the government is dedicated to uplifting the lives of women nationwide.

The initiatives introduced under Belanjawan 2023 have already begun making a positive impact on the lives of women.

One of the key measures is to encourage women to return to work after giving birth by amending the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Act to allow for a grant equal to 80% of the insured employee’s salary.

A total of RM290 million per year have been allocated under this policy and rough estimates show that over 130,000 women who return to work after childbirth will benefit from this grant.

The government’s further commitment to fostering women’s entrepreneurship is evident through initiatives like the women’s business financing fund.

The fund will enable women micro-entrepreneurs to apply for up to RM235 million (cumulative total) in financing from Bank Rakyat, Bank Simpanan Nasional, Tekun Nasional and Majlis Amanah Rakyat.