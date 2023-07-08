$!Benefits from Belanjawan 2023: No woman left behind

KUALA LUMPUR: In a progressive and inclusive society, women’s empowerment plays a pivotal role in driving positive change and fostering sustainable development.
Recognising the significant contributions of women in all aspects of life, the government has taken a momentous step by introducing measures under Belanjawan 2023 that focuses on uplifting and safeguarding the fairer sex, especially those in the B40 group in urban and rural areas.
The wide range of measures tailored to support mothers and single mothers aim to provide relief to the needs of women who are the cornerstone of Malaysia.
The core of Belanjawan 2023’s objectives is to ensure women empowerment and protect their rights and welfare.
Whether it is providing financial relief, enhancing safety, offering professional training, or promoting entrepreneurship, the government is dedicated to uplifting the lives of women nationwide.
The initiatives introduced under Belanjawan 2023 have already begun making a positive impact on the lives of women.
One of the key measures is to encourage women to return to work after giving birth by amending the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Act to allow for a grant equal to 80% of the insured employee’s salary.
A total of RM290 million per year have been allocated under this policy and rough estimates show that over 130,000 women who return to work after childbirth will benefit from this grant.
The government’s further commitment to fostering women’s entrepreneurship is evident through initiatives like the women’s business financing fund.
The fund will enable women micro-entrepreneurs to apply for up to RM235 million (cumulative total) in financing from Bank Rakyat, Bank Simpanan Nasional, Tekun Nasional and Majlis Amanah Rakyat.
Building Safer Communities
Belanjawan 2023 also took a strong stand against gender-based violence and harassment at work, public places and the home.
Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the Tribunal for Anti-Sexual Harassment is part of the advocacy programme to empower women to fight against harassment and abuse and ensure justice prevails.
A fund of RM10 million went to the establishment of the tribunal while RM8.3 million will be used to open one-stop Local Social Support Centres.
These centres will help address domestic violence and social problems by offering guidance, counselling sessions, immediate relief to those in need.
Even the police is establishing a specialised unit under its D11 unit (Sexual, Women and Children Investigation Division) to be more aggressive in investigating sexual abuse cases involving women and children.
In addition, the government recognises the invaluable role of mothers in shaping the future generation and will extend financial support in the form of tax reliefs for medical treatment expenditures.
Starting from the assessment year 2023, the tax relief limit for medical treatment expenditures will be raised from RM8,000 to RM10,000.
In addition, the scope of this relief will also be expanded to cover the cost of intervention treatment for children with developmental disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome and specific learning disabilities, up to a maximum of RM4,000.
There will be additional tax incentives for employers who establish childcare facilities within their premises and tax relief for childcare centre fees.
These measures reduce the financial burden on mothers and encourage a nurturing environment for their children.
Belanjawan 2023 further demonstrates its commitment to women’s health by subsidising mammograms and cervical cancer screening programmes, aiming to enhance early detection and prevention.
The subsidised mammograms will be offered to women aged between 35 and 70. Households with total incomes of less than RM10,000 will enjoy a full subsidy while those with more than RM10,000 will receive a RM50 subsidy.
Women aged between 30 and 65 will also receive free HPV DNA test screening kits at selected Klinik Nur Sejahtera and National Population and Family Development Board outreach programmes.
These measures in Belanjawan 2023 stand as a testament to the government’s dedication to women’s empowerment and the advancement of gender equality in Malaysia.
By creating awareness and encouraging women to utilise the initiatives, it is hoped that no woman will be left behind in the journey towards a more inclusive and prosperous society.
The application process is also user-friendly and hassle-free, to ensure eligible women can quickly access the aid they require.
Women who have yet to tap the initiatives are urged to seize the opportunities provided.
Visit belanjawan.gov.my/manfaat to find out more about the initiatives and explore the measures the government is offering.