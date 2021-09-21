Berjaya Times Square Hotel: A special thank you to frontliners

Hotel Manager, Ms. May Cheong (on the right) distributing food to the medical staff.

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur has recently shown its appreciation and support to the nation’s frontliners in a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme called “Thank you Frontliners”. The hotel team celebrated Merdeka and Malaysia Day with the theme of appreciating the people who have been fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 450 packed meals were sponsored by the hotel on Merdeka and Malaysia Day to the representatives of the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) at KLCC Vaccination Administration Centre and Gleneagles Hospital, served by Berjaya Café, a plant-based café at Berjaya Times Square Hotel. The meals were packed along with customized stickers on the meal box with the message “Terima Kasih Barisan Hadapan / Thank You Frontliners”. They were distributed to all the frontliners stationed at the vaccination administration centres. “It is crucial to engage with the employees and society that we are not only to gain but also to give and to support everyone around,” Hotel Manager May Cheong said.