Berjaya University College and IMI International Management Institute establish opportunities to study in Switzerland

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya University College (“Berjaya UC”) and IMI International Management Institute (“IMI”), Switzerland announced the collaborative partnership that aims to cultivate learning and provide students with pathways to further their studies in Switzerland. The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Agreement which was signed by Berjaya UC Deputy Vice Chancellor and acting Chief Executive Prof. Dr. Wong Tai Chee and IMI CEO and Director of Partner Schools Prof.

Gavin Caldwell, witnessed by Berjaya Land Berhad Group CEO Mr. Syed Ali Shahul Hameed.

Under this partnership, a direct academic transfer pathway is established from Berjaya UC’s hospitality, tourism, business, culinary and events programme to the Higher Diploma or Degree semester of IMI’s BA (Hons) degree programmes in Switzerland.

“This partnership with IMI is aligned with Berjaya UC’s goals of providing our students with a globalstandard education experience as it now provides opportunities for students to further their studies in Switzerland and together with IMI, we will be able to prepare our students for a greater future, both rich in international experiences and challenges.” said Mr. Syed Ali.

This partnership creates many pathways for the students to receive highly-recognised international qualifications and certifications from both Berjaya UC and IMI as well as practical learning experience for students who look to build their work experience internationally through paid internship opportunities in Switzerland.

Both Berjaya UC and IMI are committed to maximising employment opportunities for the graduates and developing a global career network engendering self-confidence, entrepreneurship, and flexibility in a fast-changing world.

“We are delighted to officiate a collaboration with Berjaya UC. In a complex educational environment, fostering a meaningful partnership provides greater opportunities for students seeking to continue their studies internationally.

They can do this knowing that a seamless and secure pathway arrangement has been created by our two institutions. IMI Switzerland looks forward to working closely with Berjaya UC and I personally thank all those who have made it possible,” added Prof Caldwell.