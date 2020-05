KUALA LUMPUR: The current Covid-19 crisis can help SMEs learn important business lessons that can help them not only survive but also thrive with the right digital tools in place.

Fashion designer Datuk Seri Bernard Chandran and dahmakan CEO Jonathan Weins echoed the need for SMEs to look into digital strategies to weather this storm during their panel session at the SME Unplugged:100 Go Digital virtual event series organised by Wordlabs Business Network (WBN) and supported by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

“It is not just purely offline to online play. It is much more complex, and I have to consider many factors as we are involved in fashion industry. We have to structure and adopt digitalisation with care. I know the workings of my luxury fashion business but now I want to create my future products that can affordable and sustainable and find ways how do I utilise digital tools to achieve these goals,” said Bernard.

Dahmakan’s Weins, meanwhile, cautioned that many businesses start out by too much of over-thinking and expectations. He said: “We start out with too much ... thinking that technology can take care of everything. But it is important to have manual processes or offline in-check. Technology is definitely one of the biggest changes in the last couple of decades and there is a lot of thought leadership on available online platforms. Which also contributes to the big question of how I seek digital talent.

“I think it is often about starting small, to use available resources out there. The need to connect with platforms that allow small business owners to hire freelancers such as designers, web developers or web designers who bring the right expertise and be paid by the hour. For smaller projects, this is an effective way for people who have not explored technology or online spaces to get started and speed up the learning curve.”

SME Unplugged webinar series for SMEs will be held starting from April 28 to 02 June 2020 across 6 weeks.

The overall objective of this series is to share and capture information as well as sentiments of SMEs to connect them back to government agencies like MDEC.

During the course of this series, data and also a quick wish list of businesses struggling in this crisis will be captured to ensure this SME Unplugged event is not just about content push but also a space for all to understand the business grassroots sentiments.

Part one of the series which was broadcasted on the 28 April, had a good mix of speakers sharing on ways to maneuver this crisis. The importance now is ensuring sustainability of businesses – not just their operational survival but also the impact to staff and their families, and societies as a whole – said Sritharan Vellasamy, CEO of Wordlabs Business Network at the opening remarks of the series.

He said: “There are clear indications that the Covid-19 pandemic is a turning point in digital transformation. The crisis has reinforced the standing of digital approach in such a quick period of time. While digital technology was already a mainstay even before this crisis thanks to the disruptive force of the 4th Industrial Revolution – it’s intensity now is all pervasive. Hence, Covid-19 is accelerating this transition, which was earlier kicked off by the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

At the webinar sharing session, MDEC’s Director of Business Digital Adoption Muhundhan Kamarapullai also stated that MDEC is organising various online hands-on intervention programmes on digitalisation, and also debunking the myth that “digitalisation is a high investment and big effort journey”.

He said MDEC’s effort to assist SMEs has been ongoing and MDEC has taken initiatives to help businesses to get through this crisis, especially in sustaining their businesses and digital journey.

Currently, MDEC is embarking on many programmes to assist SMEs in adopting available digital tools such as remote working, e-commerce, payment, operations, and other digital solutions. MDEC is also making efforts to help SMEs invest in digitalisation by connecting them to capable technology service providers (TSPs) in adopting technology solutions, financial support and assistance, besides increasing the awareness of available financial aid.

MDEC’s Chief Operating Officer, Datuk Ng Wan Peng also shared her views during the panel discussion. Datuk Wan Peng said it is time for businesses to look into new technologies which include digital tools to help them support and sustain in their businesses. This means more powerful ways of processing and connecting, especially to address their new business requirements, moving forward. This is the right way to go to help businesses sustain and reform soon.

“MDEC’s SME Quickwin was a great start where we work with the technology solution providers to offer their technology on a pro bono basis or at a very discounted price. To further support the SMEs, we are also working with Bank Simpanan National (BSN) and SME Bank to provide SME digitalisation grant up to RM5,000 and can support 100,000 SMEs,” she concluded.

Joining her during the session was Dato’ Sri Bernard Chandran, Creative Director, Bernard Chandran Malaysia & Jonathan Weins, CEO, dahmakan.

