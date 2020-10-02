Billie Eilish reveals official music video for James Bond’s No Time To Die

Five-time GRAMMY Award winning singer Billie Eilish has revealed the official music video for No Time To Die today.

The original song written for the 25th James Bond motion picture, No Time To Die, also cements 18-year-old Billie Eilish the youngest ever artist in history to both write and record a James Bond theme song.

Directed by Daniel Kleinman, the visual interweaves footage of Billie Eilish with scenes taken from the highly anticipated James Bond film.

The track was produced by Billie’s brother FINNEAS, another fellow multi GRAMMY Award, alongside with Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr.

The film producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli revealed “Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.”

The film’s director Cary Joji Fukunaga echoed the sentiment.

“There are chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none,” he said.

Eilish shared that it was such an honour to score the theme song for the iconic film.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour,” she said.

FINNEAS added, “writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”