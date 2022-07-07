$!Borneo Music Festival tickets on sale now!

The long wait is finally over for those yearning to revel at a live music festival as the first-ever Borneo Music Festival Live 2022 is finally happening on 9th and 10th September 2022 at Sarawak Cultural Village in Kuching, Sarawak!

Brought to you exclusively by Amazing Aurora Entertainment, and organised by Firmament Event Studio in collaboration with More Entertainment, the first-of-its-kind outdoor music festival in Sarawak will bring together renowned artists from six countries across the world, uniting different music genres on one platform.

Festival-goers can look forward to dancing and singing their hearts out with Alan Walker from the United Kingdom, DJ Soda from the land of K-pop; DJ Alexis Grace, DJ Ice Cream, DJ Chacha, DJ MYVAX and DJ Paul from Malaysia, Nicole Chen from Singapore, DJ X-Factor from the Philippines, DJ Venom C and Moski Love from Indonesia, as well as a stellar line?up of Malaysian singers including Rynn Lim, ThomasJack and Priscilla Abby together with our local music band At Adau and Tuku’ Kame’.