$!Borneo Music Festival tickets on sale now!

The long wait is finally over for those yearning to revel at a live music festival as the first-ever Borneo Music Festival Live 2022 is finally happening on 9th and 10th September 2022 at Sarawak Cultural Village in Kuching, Sarawak!
Brought to you exclusively by Amazing Aurora Entertainment, and organised by Firmament Event Studio in collaboration with More Entertainment, the first-of-its-kind outdoor music festival in Sarawak will bring together renowned artists from six countries across the world, uniting different music genres on one platform.
Festival-goers can look forward to dancing and singing their hearts out with Alan Walker from the United Kingdom, DJ Soda from the land of K-pop; DJ Alexis Grace, DJ Ice Cream, DJ Chacha, DJ MYVAX and DJ Paul from Malaysia, Nicole Chen from Singapore, DJ X-Factor from the Philippines, DJ Venom C and Moski Love from Indonesia, as well as a stellar line?up of Malaysian singers including Rynn Lim, ThomasJack and Priscilla Abby together with our local music band At Adau and Tuku’ Kame’.
Making his debut appearance in Sarawak, Alan Walker has received diamond certification in Germany and multi-platinum certifications in over 10 countries including the US and UK for his ever-popular single “Faded” and has been continuously delivering thumping, melodic tunes with a string of hits and sold-out shows all over the world.
DJ Soda, crowned as one of South Korea’s hottest DJ, is no stranger to the scene. With millions of followers online, this international phenomenon known for her energetic, genre-blending live sets is sure to take the crowd on a high alongside her signature on-stage persona.
To gear up for the festival, there will be a 2-day-only special discount for ticket buyers to enjoy 10% off Early Bird tickets on 6th and 7th July. Mark your calendars and be prepared to grab your tickets online at www.excitix.com.my to not miss out on the first-ever Borneo Music Festival Live 2022.
Tickets to Borneo Music Festival Live 2022 will go on sale from 6th July, 12pm onwards and are priced at:
2-DAY PASS – GA (GENERAL ADMISSION)
Early Bird: RM400 (10% OFF ON 6-7 JULY)
Phase 1: RM450
Phase 2: RM500
2-DAY PASS – ROCK ZONE
Early Bird: RM680 (10% OFF ON 6-7 JULY)
Phase 1: RM750
Phase 2: RM800 Note:
All ticket prices are subject to an RM4 processing fee.
Admission to this music festival is strictly for 18 years old and above.
