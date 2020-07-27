Brad Pitt eyed to star as Marvel’s Hyperion

Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt has been eyed to star in several roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) especially in major villainous parts such as Kang or Galactus.

According to several sources online, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has changed his mind and is now considering Pitt to play Marvel’s version of Superman named Hyperion.

While details are scarce, the character Hyperion could appear in Captain Marvel 2, which is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Despite several origin stories, Hyperion is originally an Eternal, a race of god-like superheroes tasked to defend Earth. He possesses superhuman strength, stamina, speed, durability and even flight.

Hyperion also leads the Squadron Supreme which draws parallels to DC’s Justice League. Members of the Squadron Supreme include Nighthawk, Power Princess and Whizzer.

Pitt’s last Marvel role was appearing as Vanisher in Deadpool 2 for a short while and this makes his potential casting for a major role in the superhero genre ever more exciting.

According to TV Over Mind, Pitt playing Hyperion will be an interesting ride. To play such an immensely super powered being, Pitt as an actor would need to tap into the kind of crazy seen in his Fight Club scenes.