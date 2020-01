When it comes to buying a laptop these days, people are looking for a laptop that’s affordable, light yet powerful enough to meet all their needs. The Huawei MateBook D 15 will meet all of your needs as a budget laptop with flagship performance. With its slim feature, it is easy to carry around for work and you can do it all while looking stylish. Just for a limited time, you can get Huawei MateBook D 15 at an irresistible price of RM2,499 together with free gifts at the roadshow! The free gifts are worth RM1,287* including Huawei FreeBuds 3, a Huawei Bluetooth Mouse and Microsoft Office 365! Even better, you can win a lot more prizes from the lucky draw at the roadshow.

Here’s why it’s the perfect laptop for students and young working adults: 1. Multi-Screen Collaboration

The Huawei One Tap Share enables the MateBook and a Huawei smartphone to share a single display. Users can drag files from one user interface to another seamlessly, and easily view the contents saved in the smartphone on the laptop without switching devices. This seamless feature allow students and young business professionals to use the phone to easily control their slide decks while giving a presentation. It also give gamers a better control of phone games if it’s played on a larger laptop screen. 2. Recessed camera

With privacy increasingly becoming a user’s concern, Huawei has taken the initiative to produce and place cameras where you have full control. The webcam is hidden on the keyboard and will only pop up when it’s pressed. This prevents cyber hackers from accessing your camera and video functions. The hidden webcam also means you no longer need to cover the camera with your finger or with a sticker.

3. Light weight and wider display

With a HD FullView display measuring 1920x1080 resolution IPS and 87% screen-to-body ratio, you get to view more content in one screen without the need to frequently scroll. This makes activities such as watching videos, revising presentation slides or editing websites an amazing experience. Carrying the laptop around for work is also a breeze since the Huawei MateBook D 15 only weighs 1.53kg with a thickness of 16.9cm. However, don’t let the slimness fool you. The laptop comes with a powerful system architecture and software stack capabilities. The screen is TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light. This protects the eyes from harmful blue visible radiation and provides less eye strain when you’re working for longer hours in front of the screen. The MateBook D 15 uses a Type C charger which means you can use it to charge both your MateBook and Huawei phone.You don’t need to worry much if you forget to pack either one of the charging cables. Even better, the charger supports overheat protection and automatically cuts off the power if necessary to ensure safety.

4. One-click Fingerprint Login

The Power Button doubles as a fingerprint sensor which makes powering on the laptop hassle free. HUAWEI MateBook is the first Windows PC to feature a fingerprint sensor for user login. Like its predecessors, the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 is also equipped with the fingerprint scanner. It’s integrated into the power button, so users can power on their device while simultaneously having their identity authenticated. Using this scanner, users can get to Desktop immediately. The scanner improves recognition consistency with use – the more it is used, the more consistent it becomes. Most importantly, you don’t need to enter password every time you switch on your laptop. 5. Enhanced Performance

Huawei MateBook D 15 is powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 5 3500U processor with an integrated Radeon Vega 8 Graphics card which promises a powerful performance and an outstanding entertainment versatility. Enhanced with dual-channel memory capabilities, the Huawei MateBook D 15 comes with 2 device storage consisting of 256GB SSD and 1T HDD to increase read and write speeds by 50% over single-channel memory. With 8GB RAM and a PCle SSD3, it promises a faster storage performance. This lets users multitask and load large files such as photos and apps without a hitch! In conclusion, Huawei MateBook D 15 provides the best value for money as compared to its competitors because it features cutting-edge technology at a budget-friendly price. The Huawei MateBook D 15 is light enough to carry around, has your privacy protected with its recessed camera and One-click Fingerprint Login. It also provides a powerful performance to ensure a smoother user experience for both work and leisure with its Multi-Screen Collaboration and enhanced graphic features.

