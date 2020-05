MUMS need the right nutrition to help support their pregnancy. Try Enfamama A+ that’s both tasty and nutritious!

Enfamama A+ with 360° DHA PLUS contains a unique blend of nutrients such as the highest levels of DHA▲ and Choline◆, as well as Calcium, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Iron, and Inulin.

▲Based on recommended servings per day compared to other maternal milk brands as of Sept

2017.EnfamamaA+ provides 100mg DHA in 2 servings per day.

◆ Compared to other maternal milk brands in the market as of Sept 2017 (Enfamama A+ Choline levels: 560mg per 100g powder).

The amazing potential begins with you. Get free samples today.