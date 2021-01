Tiger Beer is known for organising grand launch events to auspiciously kick-start the Chinese New Year (CNY) period. Determined not to break the tradition this year, Tiger brought an ‘ONGsome’ launch to media and trade partners in the comfort of their own homes and offices – with an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) twist. The Tiger ONG Box contained everything guests would experience at one of Tiger’s legendary CNY launches - auspicious greetings, delectable Chinese New Year snacks, exciting games and exclusive goodies, and of course plenty of Tiger Beer! Recipients began the unboxing with a unique Augmented Reality (AR) experience as they watched Roland Bala, Managing Director of Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) appear on the virtual stage to greet them. Next came the key feature of Tiger’s CNY campaign, “Bring on the ONG” – limited-edition Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal festive cans. For the very first time, Tiger has introduced limited edition festive can designs in Malaysia, with a meaningful message to make the CNY celebration merrier. The collectable cans in auspicious colours of red and gold are available in two sets of Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal packaging. When combined, the characters on the cans will give the greeting ‘Wang Shi Ru Yi’ which means ‘Be Prosperous As You Wish’, encouraging consumers to look ahead to the coming year with more optimism and hope for more luck.

While the limited edition designs look great in their own right, they really come to life when scanned with a smartphone. Doing so on the ‘Wang’ and ‘Ru’ cans will reveal an exclusive AR experience with auspicious greetings to invite more ONG. And if that wasn’t enough, it also unlocks a free spin on the Tiger ‘ONG’ Wheel – with great prizes up for grabs! Consumers too will be able to get hold of these limited-edition cans when they purchase one carton of Tiger Beer and one carton of Tiger Crystal at participating off-trade outlets. There are two sets to collect, with two designs in each set. The limited-edition cans are available from 16th January until 10th February 2021 at participating outlets across Malaysia, while stocks last. Consumers can check out https://tigercny.my/ for more information and to experience the AR animation themselves. As recipients of the Tiger ONG Box continued unboxing the final layer, they came across a selection of Chinese New Year snacks with auspicious meanings to bring in more ‘ONG’ in the year to come. Sweet pineapple tarts, succulent ‘bakwa’, peanuts and pistachios were carefully selected so the Year of the Ox will be filled with prosperity, good luck, longevity and joy.

“In past years, we normally would greet and meet our media friends and trade partners in person. But given the extraordinary time we live in, this year we decided to do it virtually. Every year we wish for a happy, healthy and prosperous or a lucky Chinese New Year, and this year the desire is stronger than ever. That is why our campaign this year is called ‘Bring on the ONG’. We have great promotions lined up with more than RM1,000,000 worth of prizes to bring more ONG to our consumers. No matter what may happen this year, I say let’s Bring on the ONG!” said Bala.

From now until 28th February 2021, consumers who purchase big bottles of Tiger Beer, Tiger Crystal, Heineken or Guinness at participating restaurants, food courts or coffee shops, can check underneath their bottle caps for the ‘ONG’ characters representing different prizes to be won including ‘ONGsome’ cash Ang Pows and Tiger Ong Lai Bowl Sets!

In addition to the Tiger CNY goodies, Guinness Gold Playing Cards are also up for grabs with every purchase of Guinness products worth RM200 at participating hypermarkets and supermarkets. Meanwhile, Heineken fans can get an exclusive Heineken Cooler Box with RM250 spent on Heineken or Heineken 0.0.

To redeem, consumers can visit https://tigercny.my/ to upload their receipts and once confirmed, the prizes will be delivered straight to their doorsteps. What’s more, with every RM288 spent on HEINEKEN Malaysia products in a single receipt, consumers will get a free spin on the ONG Wheel, standing to win even more amazing prizes. For those looking at slaying in an exclusive Tiger x Pestle & Mortar t-shirt this Chinese New Year, they can simply spend above RM20 on HEINEKEN Malaysia products at 7 ELEVEN and MyNews outlets nationwide.